'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
WVNews
Hot shooting Maids take down Liberty, Fairmont Senior to stay unbeaten
The Maids moved to 4-0 on year this week, picking up a pair of quality wins over Liberty and Fairmont Senior. Lewis County used 16 three pointers, including seven by Bryn Hunt, to outduel a talented Liberty team 73-52 at home Wednesday and move to 3-0 on the season.
WVNews
WVU Football Jahiem White
WVNews
Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals
Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
WVNews
Erik Stevenson is a go-to guy on and off the court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This was the ultimate backhanded compliment, which is defined as a remark which seems to be praising someone but which could also be understood as a criticism. It came from West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson, who has as much a way with a word...
WVNews
Russell Rodeheaver
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Russell William Rodeheaver, 77, of Terra Alta, W.Va., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, in Terra Alta. Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Hutton, he was a son of the late Russell Ami Rodeheaver and Sylvia Almeda Margaret (Lewis) Rodeheaver.
WVNews
Marcia Malone Slaven
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N....
WVNews
Oryend Fisher LOI Signing
WVNews
Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present
In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
WVNews
D.J. Oliver LOI Signing
WVNews
Junior Wrestlers' season continues
Lewis County Jr. Wrestling continues to stay busy with another pair of meets last week in Glenville and Buckhannon.
WVNews
Free vegetable seeds available through West Virginia University Extension
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
WVNews
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
WVNews
News Briefs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to vote on personnel items during brief Friday session
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a brief special session at noon Friday. The meeting will take place to handle the transfer and subsequent filling of administrative positions at Washington Irving Middle School and Liberty High School.
WVNews
Upshur, West Virginia, shooting case on hold while sides study whether it was justifiable self defense
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — With more questions than answers, and the bullet-riddled alleged victim still hospitalized with an uncertain prognosis, the sides met in the middle Wednesday in a Buckhannon shooting case. Defendant Charles Rickey Wolford of Buckhannon agreed to waive his right to a speedy probable cause...
WVNews
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
WVNews
An open message to the staff and administrators in Lewis County
I’ve been working in West Virginia public schools for over 20 years and this has only happened a handful of times. It is my great pleasure to describe my experience in Lewis County. I was conducting a joint teacher/student workshop on Office 365 tools. What I observed during my time in Lewis County will stay with me for a long time to come.
WVNews
Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital gives back this holiday season
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital employees continued their yearly holiday giving tradition by providing donations to the Salvation Army of Preston County and Stonerise Kingwood. Hospital staff sponsored 33 children for the Salvation Army Angel Trees program. The program helps provide gifts for children...
WVNews
DAR visit Adaland Mansion
Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
