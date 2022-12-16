Read full article on original website
Bucksport improves to 3-0 with road victory over Hermon
HERMON – The Hawks held a slim lead after the first half, but a 37 point second half for the Bucks was enough to get them to 3-0 with a 53-44 victory over Hermon. Hermon led 22-18 at the half, but the Bucks opened up the 3rd quarter with a 13-4 run to give them a five-point cushion. They remain unbeaten with the victory, and the Hawks fall to 1-2 on the year.
Nokomis boys hoops outlasts Skowhegan in OT thriller
NEWPORT – Madden White led the way as Nokomis boys basketball defeated Skowhegan 49-45 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night. The Warriors held a 39-35 lead into the 4th quarter, but Skowhegan would score just two baskets the entire frame to force overtime. In overtime, Nokomis senior Madden White...
Bangor holds on to win close matchup over Eddies, 34-31
BANGOR – In what was just a 15-6 game at the half, Bangor outlasted Edward Little in a defensive battle on Tuesday night, coming away with a 34-31 victory. The Rams led 15-6 after the first quarter, too, as neither team got on the board in the second. The Rams captured their first win of the year, improving to 1-2, while the Eddies fell to 1-3.
Dexter boys hoops moves to 4-0 with win over Stearns
DEXTER – A big second half led Dexter to a 60-32 victory over Stearns, improving the Tigers to 4-0 on the season. Dexter led 26-20 at the half, but held Stearns to just 12 second half points- while pouring in 34 of their own. Stearns falls to 0-2 with the loss and looks to rebound against PVHS on Friday afternoon.
Hampden’s Charlie Collins to continue track and field career as a Black Bear
HAMPDEN – After a dominant junior season, and a state championship this fall, Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins has committed to continue his career as a Black Bear. Collins signed his NLI to make his commitment to the University of Maine’s track and field program last week. The senior distance runner won the PVC Large School state title in both the 1600m and the 3200m last spring during the outdoor track season. He also finished top ten in both events at the state championship meet, and won a state title in cross country this past fall.
Hermon Mountain Ski Area hopes to open soon
HERMON– Some Mainers might have dreaded this weekend’s snow storm, but there are some that need it more than ever. Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area or as he calls himself the old man of the mountain, has been patiently waiting for mother nature to let him open his trails.
Washington County Fires
WASHINGTON COUNTY– It’s been a busy 24 hours for firefighters in Washington County. Last night crews from multiple towns were called to a structure fire at 91 Court Street in Machias. That house is still standing but was heavily damaged. Firefighters were on the scene all night trying...
Snowstorm blankets Maine
STATEWIDE–The first snowstorm of the season fell over the weekend and depending on where you live in Maine depended on how much of the white stuff accumulated in your yard. Snowflakes started falling Friday night into Saturday. In lots of locations it continued snowing through much of the day Sunday.
She Summits Co. encourages women to be adventurous
STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.
Origami-Inspired Shelters
ORONO — Engineers from the University of Maine are pioneering structure designs inspired by the art of origami. Origami is the delicate process of precisely folding paper to create a sculpture, but it was also the main inspiration behind a half decade long project at the University of Maine.
Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
Bangor bank robbery
BANGOR- Bangor police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway this afternoon. Sgt. Jason McAmbley says it happened just before 3pm. People at nearby businesses say the robbery makes them a little nervous. “We were a little concerned but for all of us here,...
Stockton Springs mother sentenced to 47 years in jail for 3-year-old’s murder
BELFAST — Tuesday Jessica Williams was sentenced to 47 years in jail for the death of her three-year-old son Maddox. Williams was convicted of murder back in October after Maddox died from internal injuries in the abdomen, back in 2021 as a result of battered child syndrome. Judge Robert...
Maine organizations offering free Christmas Trees
BELFAST — Some Maine businesses are helping to make holiday spending less stressful this year. With inflation impacting the state, Plants Unlimited is making an effort to ease the burden of seasonal shopping. The business has partnered with the Belfast Soup Kitchen to provide free Christmas trees to Mainers,...
Christmas caroling teachers welcome students to school
HERMON–Teachers at Hermon Middle School are in the holiday spirit, so much so they can’t help but sing. The teachers are greeting students all this week by serenading them with Christmas carols when they arrive. The educators say they thought it would be a nice way to start out the holiday week and the students seem to agree.
Maine Jewelry & Art business prepares to close
BANGOR--Maine Jewelry & Art will be closing its doors after bringing beauty to downtown Bangor for the past dozen years. “Covid was really difficult. A lot of people are not going out to shop anymore. And also where the inflation and all the problems trying to go food shopping and gas and oil, people are not buying the way they used to buy,” explained Maine Jewelry & Art co-owner Roxanne Munksgaard.
