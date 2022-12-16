Read full article on original website
KLTV
Gilmer Coach Metzel on Fluellen Signing with TCU
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day. He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”
KLTV
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
KLTV
High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins native loves supporting the young football players that he has attended every state championship for the past 10 years. Shane Coleman is not your ordinary high school football fan. He’s seen dozens of different teams being crowned champion. “Well you know I’m a...
KLTV
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
KLTV
Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate. The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated...
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KLTV
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
KLTV
WebXtra: Preparation key for plant protection amid freezing winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden.
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
KLTV
Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
KLTV
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December...
KLTV
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
KLTV
Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold. The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and...
KLTV
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System said a break in a line has led to a boil water notice being issued for some customers. According to the system, the customers affected include those who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N.
KLTV
Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gives away hundreds of Christmas hams in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For Thanksgiving they gave away turkeys, and today the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm was in Gilmer giving away hams for Christmas. The line went a few miles down Highway 271 from the Yamboree Fairgrounds. On-site, family and friends were handing out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams.
KLTV
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed...
KLTV
Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gearing up for the cold is what many people are doing ahead of this week’s cold snap. Among those getting ready is the Salvation Army in Tyler. “We have the blankets ready, we have the cots out, and we’re ready to go,” said Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army. He said they operate year-round, but they pay special attention when extreme cold is predicted.
KLTV
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the latest in Zavalla regarding their water system. Updated: 7 hours ago. KLTV’s...
KLTV
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
