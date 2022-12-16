Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong winds sending arctic temperatures toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The winter solstice, happening Wednesday at 2:47 p.m. in Utah, is bringing with a lot of snow for the mountains and valley rain through the day that will become snow when as the storm carries arctic temperatures on its back that will start affecting Utah in the evening hours.
Winter weather warnings, advisories issued across northern Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm moves into the northern Utah mountains Wednesday through Thursday. According to 2News meteorologist, Chase Thomason, over the mountains of northern Utah, light snow showers are likely Wednesday night. Flurries could also fall in the valleys at times. More "hit or miss"...
Donate to help keep Utahns out of the cold
KUTV — The Road Home is hosting its annual mediathon on Tuesday. Michelle Flynn, the executive director of the Road Home, and Mike Bentzien, with Same Day Heating & Air, spoke to Kari about why these donations are greatly needed and how you can donate. Visit the roadhome.org or...
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Try the tasty new 'Jolly Dew' drink from Quench It!
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Quench It! Soda. Quench It! Soda is a family-owned, operated, and oriented mixed-drink shop located across Utah and heading nationwide soon. Come check out their mixed sodas and waters, Suss gourmet cookies, Ambrosial gluten-free treats, and warm pretzel bites at a...
Draining Lake Powell may eventually be necessary due to drought and design of Glen Canyon
LAKE POWELL, Utah (KUTV) — Calls to drain Lake Powell have been around for decades. One of the first agencies to call for the idea was the Glen Canyon Institute in the 1990s — and it didn’t have much support. “No one gave the idea any credence,”...
Residents in 2 counties displace by house fires overnight, just days before Christmas
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fires were reported Monday night and Tuesday morning in northern Utah, one of which caused $150,000 in damage to a structure in West Valley City, one that displaced a family in Provo and another that left residents in Taylorsville injured. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson...
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
