Sellersville, PA

Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, then dismembering her body

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania — A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his wife, then dismembering her body before burying parts of her remains in two places, authorities said Thursday.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, of Sellersville, has been charged with killing 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi inside their home on Oct. 10, WPVI-TV reported.

According to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Capaldi was charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function and abuse of a corpse.

The partial remains of Beth Capaldi were found last week near Philadelphia International Airport, WCAU-TV reported. Her body was discovered after Stephen Capaldi led police to the location, Distrcit Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

According to Weintraub, Capaldi killed his wife on the morning of Oct. 10 while she was sleeping by strangling her and using a pillow to suffocate her. He then moved her body from the couple’s master bedroom to a back bedroom and then to the family’s basement, where he allegedly dismembered her.

Officials said Capaldi disposed of his wife’s remains on Oct. 12 at an apartment complex dumpster in Lansdale before speaking with law enforcement officers, WCAU reported.

On Nov. 5, investigators said Stephen Capaldi buried some of his wife’s remains along the Delaware River near the airport, WTXF-TV reported.

“I’ve spoken with Beth Capaldi’s family,” Weintraub said during a news conference. “I explained the principles and goals I focused on in my negotiations with the defendant. First: To find Beth Capaldi alive if possible -- I am so sorry that this was not possible -- her family was devastated by this news. If not, then to bring her back to her family, and to bring her killer to justice.”

Weintraub said the family agreed to a third-degree murder charge for Stephen Capaldi in return for his cooperation in finding his wife’s remains, WPVI reported.

Weintraub said he expects Stephen Capaldi to plead guilty to the charges and be sentenced to between 20 and 40 years in state prison, according to WTXF.

