Read full article on original website
Related
Dunkin' May Be Rolling Out A Cold-Brew Beverage Line In 2023
Sometimes a person might want Dunkin' coffee without the hassle of a trip to Dunkin'. And while Dunkin's bottled drinks make some of that possible, what if you want a gentler jolt of caffeine from a cold brew? One of the benefits of cold brew is that it's less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and more digestible for those with acid reflux (per Insider). But for a while, if you wanted a cold brew with a signature Dunkin' flavor, you had to get in your car and shuffle through the drive-thru or pay a premium for a delivery app. Dunkin' does deliver through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash (per Dunkin' Donuts).
Popeyes' BOGO Has A Free Chicken Sandwich For You Before The New Year
With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).
McDonald's Hong Kong Is Swapping Plastic Cutlery For Wood
In 2010, plastic waste measuring up to nearly 8 million metric tons was found in the oceans (via Independent). Studies find that of the 12 million plastic items collected from coastlines, 88% of the plastic waste can be attributed to fast food packaging, making it the biggest global contributor to plastic waste.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Peppermint Brownies
With the holidays approaching and so much focus on the holiday meal, it can be easy to overlook one little thing. Actually, not such a little thing: the holiday dessert. Just like Trader Joe's is full of great, affordable pre-made options to make your holiday appetizer platter a piece of cake, like pastry bites with feta cheese and caramelized onions and mini french baguettes to help you build the perfect charcuterie full of Trader Joe's cheeses, they've got great options to make your dessert spread easy as pie, too.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
What Exactly Is A 'Wet Burrito'?
Picture this: it's a late December night, and suddenly, you get a severe case of the munchies. Many people may opt for the humble burrito, whether made at home or enjoyed in a Tex-Mex restaurant of their choice. Statista reveals that in 2017, people in the U.S. voted with their wallets for the best restaurants selling burritos. In first place is Taco Bell, with $9.8 billion in sales, followed by Chipotle and El Pollo Loco.
A Drive-Thru Only Fast Food Future Isn't Implausible
COVID-19, which caused a worldwide shutdown around March and April 2020 (via Yale Medicine), changed many of our lives for the foreseeable future. During this time, states and countries ordered their citizens to stay at home, schools and restaurants closed, many people either became unemployed or started working from home, and countries even closed their borders in an effort to control the virus. Perhaps the biggest way the pandemic changed our lives was how we eat out at restaurants. According to NPD, delivery restaurant orders grew 116% and drive-thru orders grew 20% from February 2020 to February 2022, while less people were placing carryout orders.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Reddit Is Comparing Aldi's Chocolate Bars To Kinder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Americans might first think of Hershey's or Godiva when they think of chocolate, one of the most popular candy bar brands in Europe is Kinder. In fact, according to Confectionery News, Kinder was the most searched chocolate bar in all of 2022. The chocolate company, which began in 1968 in Italy, has steadily gained popularity in the United States as well. One of its best-known products is the Kinder Bueno bar, which consists of a crispy wafer layered with hazelnut filling that's covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Are Fresh Egg Delivery Services Worth It?
With apps such as Instacart and FreshDirect, there's no shortage of grocery delivery services. These options boosted in popularity by 113% during the Covid-19 pandemic, and though many have since returned to in-store shopping, some busy families realized just how convenient the process can be, per Rensselaer. Since these services became widely available, it might have led people to question if old-fashioned egg delivery is actually worth placing an extra order.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
Michael Symon's Flavor Trick For A Quick, Oven-Smoked Turkey
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
This Whimsical 80's Girl Scout Cookie Paired Rice Krispies And Twix
Every year, the communities that host Girl Scout troops are treated to an up-close and personal view of free enterprise, as the young ladies and their troop leaders gather outside grocery stores and in other public places to entice passersby to purchase a box (or two, or three) of Girl Scout cookies. Today, more than 100 years after the sales began with home-baked cookies, Girl Scout cookie sales raise hundreds of millions of dollars each year with the vast majority of the money staying in the communities where the cookies are sold to support local Girl Scout activities. The types of cookies available from the Girl Scouts have fluctuated over the years, although three varieties — Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-Si-Dos), and Shortbread (Trefoils) — have become perennial offerings.
At-Home Elephant Ears Recipe
There are plenty of names for this delightful treat, but at its essence, fried dough is as straightforward as it gets. Of course, we can get on board with elephant ears, as recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast refers to this warm dessert. Simple pantry staples make up this recipe, and the trickiest step of the process is avoiding any splatter from the frying oil.
The Many Forms Of Boozy Carajillo Coffee
Way back before anyone had ever dreamed of something called Red Bull – let alone made a cocktail with it – there were other, better, ways of mixing caffeine and alcohol for those looking to get a little fired up before winding down. Espresso martinis and "carajillos" are all classic drinks combining coffee and alcohol for what Juliana McIntosh's "Art of Drinking" podcast referred to as "pick me up ... then lay me down" sort of beverages.
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Would You Eat An In-N-Out Burger Pizza?
While a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza can be a thing of beauty, there are those who insist on gilding the lily to the point where it starts getting ridiculous. Some pizza preferences may be cultural. It's true: Apparently, in Sweden, people really like bananas on their pizza, while coconut pizza's the in thing in Costa Rica. In Taiwan, mango, durian, and pig blood have all been part of the menu options at Pizza Hut. Closer to home, however, uncommon pizzas also abound, including such not-quite-ready-for-prime-time toppings as tuna, broccoli, and Thanksgiving leftovers. We've recently received word of yet another unusual offering, an In-N-Out burger pizza, and we're not quite sure how to feel about it.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
Burger King's New Mexican Chicken Sandwich May Have Just Been Leaked
The chicken is out of the bag when it comes to an upcoming offering from Burger King. This week, a leak appeared to reveal what the fast food chain will be up to next. This isn't so surprising: Links confirming new menu items have been a regularity since social media came to its height. A few months ago, documentation was provided on the r/Wendys subreddit that spilled the fries on the brand's new additions. A company document was leaked by the original poster, who pointed out the line, "Italian Mozzarella Sandwich and Garlic Fries Launch November 15."
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0