Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’
Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers
It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Looks Back Fondly On Time With Celtics
BOSTON — When the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at TD Garden on Wednesday night to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be Aaron Nesmith’s first time facing the team that drafted him. Nesmith struggled to carve out a consistent role over his two seasons with the...
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
Rhamondre Stevenson Blames Himself After Disastrous Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers’ inexplicable, game-losing lateral will get much of the attention after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Raiders on Sunday. But Meyers never would’ve been in a position to make that play had it not been for Rhamondre Stevenson’s equally ill-advised lateral.
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics
Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
Ja Morant Praises Celtics When Talking Grizzlies’ NBA Finals Path
Ja Morant made a bold statement when discussing his view on the Memphis Grizzlies and their path to reaching the NBA Finals. Without even considering the Western Conference competition, Morant made his stance loud and clear. He isn’t remotely worried about any fellow conference opponents. Instead, the All-Star point guard has his eye on the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Bruins’ Connor Clifton Sets Record Straight On ‘Cliffy Hockey’ Nickname
BOSTON — Connor Clifton’s been around for quite a while, but Boston Bruins fans are still learning new things about him. For instance, he’s not the biggest fan of his long-standing nickname. That’s right, the man known as “Cliffy Hockey” across New England could do without the...
Check Out Bruins’ Latest Holiday-Spirit Inspired Gameday Looks
The Bruins are in a festive mood ahead of their game Monday. Boston welcomes the Florida Panthers to town for a big Atlantic Division tilt, but there’s seemingly no pressure for the Black and Gold if their gameday apparel is to show any indication. Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award
First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
Joe Mazzulla Sees Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Seizing Chance With Pacers
In two seasons with the Celtics, Aaron Nesmith struggled to solidify a role in Boston’s rotation. But the No. 14 overall pick in 2020 got a new lease on his NBA career this offseason when the Celtics shipped him to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon.
Watch These Mic’d-Up Highlights Of Insane Patriots-Raiders Game
Last Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders truly was an outrageous affair. Capped off by a failed double-lateral that defies explanation, the Week 15 matchup in Las Vegas saw New England suffer a devastating defeat to old friend Josh McDaniels. And, for those who wish to relive the dramatic contest from alternative angles, there’s a new “Sights & Sounds” video shared Tuesday by the Patriots’ video team.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls
Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker ‘Would Love’ Playing With Luka Doncic
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled at the thought of playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks off to a subpar start to their campaign, Walker noted one of the obvious perks of his arrival in Dallas — playing with an MVP-caliber superstar in Doncic. Yet, having only shared the floor with Doncic in two of his five career games with the Mavericks, Walker is still excited.
Here’s Great, Underrated Point About Raiders’ Controversial TD Vs. Patriots
If you’re a Patriots fan who wants to point the finger elsewhere after a disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the home of “Sunday Night Football” might be a worthy target. New England suffered a stunning defeat at Allegiant Stadium after Rhamondre Stevenson, rather than going...
