Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
Data: Abortions drastically declined in Texas immediately following Supreme Court decision
TEXAS, USA — Newly-released data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows just how sharply abortions in the state declined after the Dobbs v. Jackson U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade in June. According to DSHS, 68 abortions were performed in Texas in July...
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
The science of wind chills
AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas. With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So,...
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
