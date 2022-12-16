ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

The science of wind chills

AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas. With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So,...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
