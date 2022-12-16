Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Lincoln’s Brianna Clark dazzles with 39 points in lopsided win
Brianna Clark had a game for the ages to lead Ypsilanti Lincoln’s girls basketball team to a 70-41 win over Adrian on Tuesday. The senior scored 39 points for the Railsplitters, while Saniyah Gissendaner added 16 points to help the Railsplitters snap a two-game skid.
MLive.com
Milan’s Tristen Hines sparks EMU football’s bowl comeback with timely special teams play
Tristen Hines has always been accustomed to making big plays. And the former Milan football star made the biggest play of his collegiate career in the biggest game for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. With EMU down 13-0 to San Jose State midway through the...
MLive.com
It’s time Michigan women’s basketball is viewed as a national force
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The swag led to, well, swag. The players participating in the Jumpman Invitational had a bundle of Jordan Brand gear placed on their hotel beds in anticipation of their arrival in Charlotte, including sneakers and never-before-seen shirts. “Our kids had a different type of swag in (pregame)...
MLive.com
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment
DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
MLive.com
Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central
BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Tuesday’s slate of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football caps historic season with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win
Everything came full circle for Eastern Michigan’s football team on Tuesday. The Eagles were 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton and hadn’t won a postseason game in 30 years, but that all changed when they took the field for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Despite falling behind...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West ...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland (12/21/22): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s that time of year: Michigan State-Oakland day. The Spartans will play their annual in-state rivalry game against the Golden Grizzlies as they look to move to 21-0 in series history. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (7-4)...
MLive.com
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach
Mark Rosen was fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Rosen, who came to Michigan in 1999, guided the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament 19 times, most recently in 2021, a first-round exit. Michigan reached the national semifinal for the first time in program history in 2012. Rosen’s overall record at Michigan was 468-299.
WILX-TV
Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets school record for points in a game in Columbia Central win
Zoie Bamm set a program record for the Columbia Central girls basketball team on Monday in a 55-30 win over Michigan Center. She had 34 points, the most points in a game for any Golden Eagles player. The previous record was 33. She also nabbed 14 rebounds.
MLive.com
Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
MLive.com
UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State
Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
MLive.com
Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period
At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
MLive.com
The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan
In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. North Carolina (12/20/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Both of Michigan’s basketball teams are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Jumpman Invitational, with the women tipping off the event on Tuesday night against North Carolina. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Michigan men will take the court on Wednesday, also against the Tar Heels....
