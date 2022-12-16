ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

MLive.com

It’s time Michigan women’s basketball is viewed as a national force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The swag led to, well, swag. The players participating in the Jumpman Invitational had a bundle of Jordan Brand gear placed on their hotel beds in anticipation of their arrival in Charlotte, including sneakers and never-before-seen shirts. “Our kids had a different type of swag in (pregame)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MLive.com

Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment

DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central

BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
BROOKLYN, MI
MLive.com

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach

Mark Rosen was fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Rosen, who came to Michigan in 1999, guided the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament 19 times, most recently in 2021, a first-round exit. Michigan reached the national semifinal for the first time in program history in 2012. Rosen’s overall record at Michigan was 468-299.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
SpartanNation

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State

Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period

At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan

In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

