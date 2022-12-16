ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Gilmer Coach Metzel on Fluellen Signing with TCU

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day. He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate. The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated...
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
Two Carthage teens, one other killed in major Lufkin wreck

LUFKIN, Texas - Two teenagers from Carthage were among three killed in a wreck that also injured three others in Lufkin, the Lufkin Police Department said in a press release issued Saturday night. Those killed in the wreck were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of...
Kyra Stokes, Women's Basketball

Freshman F Kyra Stokes (Shreveport, La.) scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds in the Ladies’ 64-50 loss at Texas Lutheran on Saturday as she earned her first-career double-double in just her fifth game of the season. Stokes, who scored eight points on Friday against Southwestern in her first action in over a month, played 34 minutes and was 7-12 from the floor with two steals, an assist, and a blocked shot.
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December...
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
Overnight shooting in Tyler

The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold. The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and...
East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gearing up for the cold is what many people are doing ahead of this week’s cold snap. Among those getting ready is the Salvation Army in Tyler. “We have the blankets ready, we have the cots out, and we’re ready to go,” said Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army. He said they operate year-round, but they pay special attention when extreme cold is predicted.
