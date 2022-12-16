Read full article on original website
KLTV
Gilmer Coach Metzel on Fluellen Signing with TCU
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day. He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”
KLTV
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
KLTV
High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins native loves supporting the young football players that he has attended every state championship for the past 10 years. Shane Coleman is not your ordinary high school football fan. He’s seen dozens of different teams being crowned champion. “Well you know I’m a...
KLTV
Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate. The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated...
KLTV
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
KTBS
Two Carthage teens, one other killed in major Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas - Two teenagers from Carthage were among three killed in a wreck that also injured three others in Lufkin, the Lufkin Police Department said in a press release issued Saturday night. Those killed in the wreck were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of...
gocentenary.com
Kyra Stokes, Women's Basketball
Freshman F Kyra Stokes (Shreveport, La.) scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds in the Ladies’ 64-50 loss at Texas Lutheran on Saturday as she earned her first-career double-double in just her fifth game of the season. Stokes, who scored eight points on Friday against Southwestern in her first action in over a month, played 34 minutes and was 7-12 from the floor with two steals, an assist, and a blocked shot.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
KLTV
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December...
KLTV
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
KLTV
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
KLTV
WebXtra: Preparation key for plant protection amid freezing winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden.
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
KLTV
Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gives away hundreds of Christmas hams in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For Thanksgiving they gave away turkeys, and today the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm was in Gilmer giving away hams for Christmas. The line went a few miles down Highway 271 from the Yamboree Fairgrounds. On-site, family and friends were handing out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams.
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold. The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KLTV
Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gearing up for the cold is what many people are doing ahead of this week’s cold snap. Among those getting ready is the Salvation Army in Tyler. “We have the blankets ready, we have the cots out, and we’re ready to go,” said Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army. He said they operate year-round, but they pay special attention when extreme cold is predicted.
