GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day. He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”

GILMER, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO