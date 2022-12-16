ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kmaland.com

Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate

(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects. Your...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Land Values: 2022 Report Card

Iowa Farmland Values Hit All-Time High despite Concerns about Higher Inflation, Interest Rates. One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher this year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Calumet Native Named Deputy Ag Secretary

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig has named a native Northwest Iowan as his new second in command. Deputy Secretary Julie Kenney has announced she’s leaving the position for another job at the end of 2022, leaving the post vacant. Naig – who himself had served as Deputy Secretary under Bill Northey – says Grant Menke will be sworn into the job January 6th.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Hunters Provide 4,600 Deer Samples For Chronic Wasting Disease Testing

(Undated) Iowa hunters have provided more than 4,600 deer samples to be tested for the chronic wasting disease. The state Department of Natural Resources says 1,100 samples have been processed, and nine have tested positive for the fatal disease. Two other samples are undergoing additional testing. The confirmed cases are from Allamakee, Appanoose, Clayton, and Wayne counties.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
swineweb.com

Steve: Farming, Family and Hog Honey

As a lifelong farmer, there are a few things Steve Boender knows for sure. One is that he’s been blessed to farm and build a livelihood in agriculture with his family. And two, h’s blessed again to have access to swine manure—which he lovingly refers to as “hog honey”—to fertilize his crops.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Ernst Reflects on the True Spirit of Christmas

With 5 days until Christmas, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst called on Iowans and Americans to remember the true spirit of the holiday: it is better to give than to receive. While in southwest Iowa over Thanksgiving, Ernst visited a local food bank where she heard from community volunteers about their struggle to keep up with high demand. Ernst encouraged folks to give where they can and to remember and thank our servicemembers who cannot be with their loved ones during the holiday season.
IOWA STATE
wizmnews.com

Time for Iowa to back up a bit

Maybe it should be someone else’s turn. The state of Iowa has been the first to vote in presidential primary elections for the past 50 years. Now, it appears South Carolina will get that honor. President Joe Biden has lobbied the Democratic National Committee to mix up the order in which states vote, with Nevada and New Hampshire to go next. Iowa has coveted its first in the nation status as it brings lots of attention to the Hawkeye state. All of the candidates for President descend upon Iowa months before voters there go to the polls. They set up field offices and spend millions of ads. The state is in the media spotlight, with pundits breathlessly watching the results. But the fact is Iowa isn’t very good at selecting presidential nominees. Remember the last Iowa caucus in 2020? Pete Buttigieg won, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa before eventually capturing the nomination. Plus the last caucus was marred by technical errors which prevented the state from declaring a winner until a week after the caucus. Iowa’s caucus system may be quaint, but rarely does the eventual nominee capture the state. It’s time to give someone else a chance to be first in the nation.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties

The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?

Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
IOWA STATE

