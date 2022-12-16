Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate
(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects. Your...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – Iowa Land Values: 2022 Report Card
Iowa Farmland Values Hit All-Time High despite Concerns about Higher Inflation, Interest Rates. One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher this year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
kicdam.com
Calumet Native Named Deputy Ag Secretary
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig has named a native Northwest Iowan as his new second in command. Deputy Secretary Julie Kenney has announced she’s leaving the position for another job at the end of 2022, leaving the post vacant. Naig – who himself had served as Deputy Secretary under Bill Northey – says Grant Menke will be sworn into the job January 6th.
KCCI.com
Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
Iowa Hunters Provide 4,600 Deer Samples For Chronic Wasting Disease Testing
(Undated) Iowa hunters have provided more than 4,600 deer samples to be tested for the chronic wasting disease. The state Department of Natural Resources says 1,100 samples have been processed, and nine have tested positive for the fatal disease. Two other samples are undergoing additional testing. The confirmed cases are from Allamakee, Appanoose, Clayton, and Wayne counties.
Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm
ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
KCCI.com
Forecasting Our Future: Growing corn amidst changing weather patterns
AMES, Iowa — Despite the summer drought and a wet spring for many, 2022 brought Iowa corn farmers some of their best yields on record. Last month, the USDA estimated a statewide average of 202 bushels per acre from this year's harvest, down slightly from last year's record of 204.
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
swineweb.com
Steve: Farming, Family and Hog Honey
As a lifelong farmer, there are a few things Steve Boender knows for sure. One is that he’s been blessed to farm and build a livelihood in agriculture with his family. And two, h’s blessed again to have access to swine manure—which he lovingly refers to as “hog honey”—to fertilize his crops.
kiow.com
Ernst Reflects on the True Spirit of Christmas
With 5 days until Christmas, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst called on Iowans and Americans to remember the true spirit of the holiday: it is better to give than to receive. While in southwest Iowa over Thanksgiving, Ernst visited a local food bank where she heard from community volunteers about their struggle to keep up with high demand. Ernst encouraged folks to give where they can and to remember and thank our servicemembers who cannot be with their loved ones during the holiday season.
wizmnews.com
Time for Iowa to back up a bit
Maybe it should be someone else’s turn. The state of Iowa has been the first to vote in presidential primary elections for the past 50 years. Now, it appears South Carolina will get that honor. President Joe Biden has lobbied the Democratic National Committee to mix up the order in which states vote, with Nevada and New Hampshire to go next. Iowa has coveted its first in the nation status as it brings lots of attention to the Hawkeye state. All of the candidates for President descend upon Iowa months before voters there go to the polls. They set up field offices and spend millions of ads. The state is in the media spotlight, with pundits breathlessly watching the results. But the fact is Iowa isn’t very good at selecting presidential nominees. Remember the last Iowa caucus in 2020? Pete Buttigieg won, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa before eventually capturing the nomination. Plus the last caucus was marred by technical errors which prevented the state from declaring a winner until a week after the caucus. Iowa’s caucus system may be quaint, but rarely does the eventual nominee capture the state. It’s time to give someone else a chance to be first in the nation.
Corydon Times-Republican
Local pipeline protesters organize, learn more at Shell Rock meeting hosted by NGOs
SHELL ROCK — The carbon pipelines proposed to run through Iowa are not a done deal. The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch made sure to emphasize that point at an event Thursday in Butler County in advocating for ways people can protect their land, communities and futures against companies looking to embark on these projects.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
kniakrls.com
Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties
The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
