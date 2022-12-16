ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Man found shot, killed in stolen car: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s is dead after he was found shot early Wednesday morning in Hartford, police said. Police were called to Canton Street at Donald Street around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man hanging out of the passenger side of a car with a driver nowhere in sight.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Remembered After Fatal Shooting

New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night. “Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook

Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury

One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
GLASTONBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Route 91 Bandit arraigned in Hartford court Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, who FBI officials have dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit” after he allegedly robbed 14 banks along I-91, appeared in U.S. District Court in Hartford Tuesday morning. The FBI was searching for the Route 91 Bandit for over a year....
CHICOPEE, MA

