FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man found shot, killed in stolen car: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s is dead after he was found shot early Wednesday morning in Hartford, police said. Police were called to Canton Street at Donald Street around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man hanging out of the passenger side of a car with a driver nowhere in sight.
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
Police identify pedestrian killed in West Hartford hit-and-run
An 89-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in West Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Teen Remembered After Fatal Shooting
New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night. “Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking for suspects who fired shots at someone, led police on pursuit
NEW BRITAIN – Police are investigating after two suspects fired shots at a third man and led police on a pursuit. According to city officials, the incident was reported Monday, around 9:57 p.m., in the area of Chapman Street. Police received the report of shots being fired there before discovering that three individuals had been involved in a dispute.
NBC Connecticut
Police Continue to Search for Answers 10 Years After Murder of Waterford Dad
Ten years have passed since Kyle Seidel, a 34-year-old father of three from Waterford, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley and Waterford police are again asking for information to help identify the person who killed him. It was on Dec. 21, 2012 that Seidel went to pick...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Manchester Man, 23, Found Shot To Death Hanging Halfway Out Of Car, Police Say
A 23-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death hanging half out of a vehicle. The incident took place in Hartford around 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the area of Canton Street at Donald Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area...
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich
A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Woman killed in North Haven crash was ejected, struck by tractor trailer
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 south was closed Sunday night between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven because of a deadly crash, according to the state Department of Transportation and state police. The highway has since reopened. State police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cassandra Leigh Carlson of...
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Hartford family displaced by Martin Street fire
Firefighters battled a large house fire blaze early Wednesday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Ejected During Crash on I-91 South in North Haven Fatally Hit by Vehicle: CSP
A woman has died after she was ejected from her vehicle during a crash on Interstate 91 south in North Haven and struck by another vehicle on the highway on Sunday night. State police said 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson, of North Haven, was driving a Subaru Wrx in the left center lane when she collided with a Honda Accord around 8:40 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook
Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
NBC Connecticut
‘This Community is Completely Broken': 16-Year-Old Killed While Riding Bike in New Haven
Police have identified the 16-year-old high school student who was shot and killed while riding his bike in New Haven Monday night. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven. He was enrolled as a student at Metro Business Academy, according to the district. "A 16-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury
One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
Springfield Driver Charged With Killing 'Courageous' Chicopee Man: DA's Office
A Springfield man was formally charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident that happened in Chicopee earlier this year, authorities said. Nazier Grandison, age 22, was charged with manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide stemming from the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.
westernmassnews.com
Route 91 Bandit arraigned in Hartford court Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, who FBI officials have dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit” after he allegedly robbed 14 banks along I-91, appeared in U.S. District Court in Hartford Tuesday morning. The FBI was searching for the Route 91 Bandit for over a year....
