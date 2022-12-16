Firefighters knock down vehicle fire on Highway 101 Patterson off-ramp

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire sent two engines and a battalion chief in response to a pickup truck on fire on the shoulder of the Patterson off-ramp on Highway 101.

The fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported, according to Scott Safechuck of Santa Barbara County Fire.

The Patterson off ramp is currently closed.

The cause of the flames is currently under investigation. The call time for this fire was 6:09 p.m. Thursday.

