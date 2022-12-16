Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
atozsports.com
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett spilled the beans a bit early on their plans for the Rams
On Sunday after the game, Nathaniel Hackett dropped a clue about their game plan for Week 16. The Broncos ended their five-game losing streak on Sunday, beating the Cardinals for the third-straight time and increasing the record between the two to 10-1-1. Brett Rypien, the backup quarterback, got the start...
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness
With the playoffs slipping away and little to cheer about in a losing season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are having even their fondest memories turn into moments of melancholy. The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The team said...
James Franklin’s statement on passing of Franco Harris
The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...
Sporting News
Timing of Franco Harris' arrival in Pittsburgh was 'Immaculate', but he's left us too soon
The series of words that best captures the modern legacy of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not the ubiquitous chant, “Here we go,” or the nickname attached to the team’s formidable defense, “The Steel Curtain.” It is these six words, exclaimed extemporaneously by broadcaster Jack Fleming while describing the greatest play in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets
Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
Sporting News
National Signing Day: Rumor of big-time QB flip on has Twitter sending Arch Manning everywhere
National Signing Day might be by headlined by a major surprise. According to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, there is "going to be a big-time QB flipping" on Wednesday. "It's going to be a wild ride," Wasserman added in a tweet late Tuesday. Wasserman offered enough details to set social media...
Sporting News
NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Bills, Eagles, Giants & more in Week 16
The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus as the 2022 season draws to a close. There are still some fiercely competitive races to be decided, but at this point six of the NFL's 14 playoff berths have been clinched. Four more teams will have a chance to join those...
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were falling. After a loss on Thursday to the San Francisco 49ers, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs are now in doubt. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Who caught the Immaculate Reception? Explaining the legendary 1972 Steelers vs. Raiders play and controversy
Fifty years later, The Immaculate Reception still has a strong case as the greatest play in NFL history. Back on Dec. 23, 1972, the Steelers needed a last-minute miracle to beat the Raiders in the AFC divisional playoffs. They got just that, in the form of an improbable completed pass and ensuing catch-and-run touchdown to turn a 7-6 deficit into a 13-7 victory. The fortuitous nature of the "The Immaculate Reception" for host Pittsburgh also makes it arguably the most controversial play in NFL history.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 15
Meaningful December football is almost at its end. While plenty of teams want an opportunity to play in January, only 14 of them will have a place in the playoffs come the turn of the new year. Week 15 reminded us that a number of teams are still in the...
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 16: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
The Week 16 NFL DFS main slate arrives earlier than usual. In a gift to NFL fans, the league moved most of its games to Saturday so as not to completely interfere with Christmas festivities. Of course, not all of the games are on Saturday, though, so once again, daily fantasy football players will be tasked with navigating a 10-game slate. That means DFS players will still need to identify value sleepers and stacking opportunities to differentiate their lineups in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
Sporting News
A.J. Dillon injury update: Packers get good news after RB leaves 'MNF' game vs. Rams with possible concussion
A.J. Dillon wasn't putting up huge yards Monday against the Rams, but he was putting up tough ones. The running back had 11 carries for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter of what was looking like a solid game for the Packers. In the third...
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can earn AFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Raiders improved to 6-8 with their latest improbable victory, coming back to beat the Patriots 30-24 at home in Week 15. The win kept Las Vegas' slim AFC wild-card hopes alive with three weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season. Consider that the Raiders were 6-7 last season...
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
Comments / 2