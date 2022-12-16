ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mdNG_0jkOLY2l00

The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached by first-year head coach David Culley. This year’s roster is coached by first-year yet experienced Lovie Smith.

In 2021, it was a 4-13 record that apparently did Culley in. This year’s trajectory isn’t any better. In fact, it’s somehow worse.

The Texans are just 1-11-1, scoring fewer points per game and allowing just 2.4 fewer points per game than last season’s effort. In other words, they are not improving.

While expectations coming into the season were already fairly low (their over/under was set to 4.5 wins ), being in last place is still not what anyone wants to see.

Perhaps as a result of their struggles, the Texans are reportedly once again considering a coaching change after the season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Smith is operating on “ shaky ground .” This comes after Smith was surprisingly promoted from within following Culley’s dismissal.

Past rumblings have linked former NFL QB Josh McCown to the Texans to the position, and after seeing the Indianapolis Colts hire Jeff Saturday despite having no previous experience, it wouldn’t be as shocking. But Fowler’s sources indicate the Texans have their eye on another coach from one of the best teams in football.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses this season

Houston Texans could ditch Lovie Smith, target Jonathan Gannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyUM3_0jkOLY2l00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

According to Fowler, Texans general manager Nick Caserio has taken notice of what current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has done the past two seasons.

A season ago, the Eagles improved from having the 23rd-ranked rush defense in football to having the ninth-best in 2021. This year it’s the passing defense that has taken a leap, becoming the top unit in football, allowing just 178 passing yards per game, allowing a league-low 4.8 YPA, all while also intercepting the most passes (15)

It’s hard to see what Gannon is doing and not come away impressed. Yet, the Texans are already mildly familiar with the 39-year-old coach, being that he interviewed for their then-vacant head coach position last offseason.

While the Texans may or may not have their hearts set on signing Gannon, they obviously won’t be the only organization looking to hire who profiles as one of the top coaching candidates available in the upcoming hiring pool. In the end, it will be up to Gannon, and the interest may not be mutual to join one of the least talented rosters in the NFL.

Related: NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2023

More must-reads:

Comments / 27

Robert Loveless
4d ago

Not saying Smith is great... BUT... Texans problems stem from way higher on the food chain than the head coach.

Reply(1)
5
1 BAD BOY
5d ago

Could have had Gannon before, but after Flores filed a lawsuit, we could not hire a white head coach. We have now had 2 black head coaches.

Reply
3
HoustonNative
5d ago

Texans need a quarterback. Should have grabbed Baker Mayfield as soon as he became available instead of being cheap. We are definitely NOT renewing our season tickets.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job

Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Transfer Decision

Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, who shocked the football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, is reportedly on the move. Sunday night, the former five-star wide receiver and cornerback decided to enter the transfer portal. Hunter will officially be leaving the Jackson State program. The...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Cornerback Was Reportedly Arrested On Monday

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was reportedly booked in a Massachusetts jail Monday afternoon. According to Boston 25 News, the former New England Patriots star was booked at Bristol County Sheriff’s Office on a "family issue" following a probate court appearance. It's not known if Jackson is being...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
The Spun

Giants Waive Former Starting Linebacker

Tae Crowder's time as a New York Giant has come to an end. On Tuesday, New York announced that it decided to waive the 25-year-old linebacker after 13 games and eight starts this season. The Giants drafted Crowder in the seventh round out of Georgia back in 2020 and he's...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy