Carter Hart helps Flyers slip past Devils

Carter Hart made 48 saves to help the visiting Philadelphia Flyers rally for a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who snapped a four-game losing streak (0-2-2).

Jack Hughes scored and Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves for the Devils, who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time dropping their first two of the season. New Jersey is 0-3-1 in its past four.

Hughes opened the scoring at 4:20 of the first period. A Philadelphia clearing attempt hit the stick of Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and deflected into the neutral zone, where Hughes picked it up before skating through several Flyers down the right side to the net and banking the puck off the far side post up and in for the 1-0 lead.

It marked his fifth game-opening goal of the season, second in the NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares and Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele, who each have six.

The Flyers had a prime chance for the equalizer late in the opening frame with Devils forward Miles Wood assessed a double-minor for high-sticking but struggled to generate much, mustering just one shot on goal on the four-minute power-play.

The visitors made the most of their next advantage. Laughton one-timed a pass from Travis Sanheim at the top of the right circle, scoring top corner short side to tie the game 1-1 at 4:12 of the second period.

New Jersey pushed for the go-ahead goal to start the third period, jumping out to an 8-0 shot advantage 4 1/2 minutes into the final frame.

But it was the Flyers who took a 2-1 lead. Damon Severson’s pass attempt inside the Philadelphia blue line hit the stick of Flyers forward Noah Cates before bouncing over to Konecny, who broke in and beat Vanecek’s low blocker side at 11:46.

