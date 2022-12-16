Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'
President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
A Ukrainian military captain asked Zelenskyy to give Biden a medal he had won for his service: 'Give it to a very brave president'
"Undeserved but much appreciated," Biden said, asking Zelenskyy for the soldier's name so he could contact him.
Cold, snow moving across U.S.; Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress; Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed | Hot off the Wire podcast
» A day ahead of the onset of winter, a large swath of the U.S. is bracing for a potentially deadly weather trifecta — dangerously cold temperatures, howling winds and a significant winter storm. » Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headed to Washington for a summit with President...
Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
House panel looks to hold Trump accountable; Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape; Packers remain in playoff hunt | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee...
As threats rise, Congress agrees on extra money for Capitol Police
WASHINGTON — As part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Tuesday, the $6.9 billion fiscal 2023 Legislative Branch portion would give a boost to the Capitol Police as the force grapples with threats against lawmakers. The Legislative Branch funding bill marks a $975 million, or roughly 16.5%,...
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair
NEW YORK — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. “It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman said....
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday
It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
Washington senators announce $300 million in funding for fisheries
After enduring years of challenges in fish harvesting, fishing families in Washington state are receiving additional help from the federal government.
Takeaways from Monday’s Jan. 6 committee meeting
The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president’s direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution; Fauci says stick to science; Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » Dr. Anthony Fauci is excited by the...
Arctic air will blast much of U.S.; Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. » The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final...
