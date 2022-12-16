STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO