Gwinnett County, GA

11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The man wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting which injured two people at a home in north Fulton County was found dead Tuesday. Abdul Batin Azzaam Rashid, 48, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Kendall Court in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek police say.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find missing 90-year-old Roswell man

ROSWELL, Ga. - Update: Police say Burge was found safe just before noon. The previous story is below. Roswell police are asking for help in the search for a missing 90-year-old man who disappeared Monday night. Officials say 90-year-old Otis Burge was last seen at around 7 p.m. Monday. At...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
ATLANTA, GA

