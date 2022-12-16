Read full article on original website
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
Man wanted for shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek found dead
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The man wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting which injured two people at a home in north Fulton County was found dead Tuesday. Abdul Batin Azzaam Rashid, 48, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Kendall Court in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek police say.
Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. - Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard. Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the...
Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
A 40-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County tavern, police said.
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
Police find missing 90-year-old Roswell man
ROSWELL, Ga. - Update: Police say Burge was found safe just before noon. The previous story is below. Roswell police are asking for help in the search for a missing 90-year-old man who disappeared Monday night. Officials say 90-year-old Otis Burge was last seen at around 7 p.m. Monday. At...
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
Clayton County police searching for missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a missing baby boy. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was the father...
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Security officer helps two children escape fire after deadly Tara Blvd. crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash in Clayton County over the weekend left one person dead and 10 others seriously injured. Two of the victims in that crash were children and several bystanders on scene helped get them to safety. "What I saw was people needed help," security officer...
Georgia woman awarded $1M by federal jury after cop arrested her on false accusations of cocaine possession
A Georgia woman who spent five months behind bars after being falsely accused of cocaine possession has been awarded more than $1 million by a federal court.
Man arrested for shooting friend in the head during argument, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Paulding County arrested a man accused of shooting his friend in the head during an argument. Police said 47-year-old David Ayers May is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum. Investigators said Kellum was at a gathering at May's home on...
Jail detention officer fired after allegedly stealing from metro Walmart on several occasions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it fired one of its jail detention officers right before he was brought up on shoplifting charges for allegedly stealing from a local Walmart. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, was recently fired for violation of the law and...
Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
