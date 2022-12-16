Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
AOL Corp
NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl
On Oct. 23, the NBA season was five days old, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies clinched berths in the World Series that day, C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker were runaway Heisman favorites with Caleb Williams well behind at about 14-to-1 odds, Frank Reich was the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and the start of the World Cup was about four weeks away.
saturdaytradition.com
Duke's Mayo Bowl announces both head coaches in game agree to victory mayo bath
The mayo bath is on for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the game announced Monday. Maryland and NC State are set to meet on Dec. 30 in Charlotte. Mike Locksley and Dave Doeren have both agreed to take a “mayo bath” if their team wins the game.
Despite Recent Slump, Pete Carroll Confident Seahawks Can 'Make a Move' Towards Playoffs
Losing four out of five games, there's not much reason at the moment to believe in the Seattle Seahawks as a playoff team. But coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to give up on his squad and sees signs his team may be ready to turn the corner to close out the season amid a playoff push.
Deion Sanders' signing day at Colorado: 2023 recruits, transfers
Deion Sanders officially landed his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in his first signing day.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
saturdaytradition.com
Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and HOF RB, passes away at 72
Franco Harris had a strong career at Penn State before landing with the Pittsburgher Steelers in the 1972 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the legendary figure from the NFL passed away late Tuesday night, Franco’s family confirmed to the AP. Harris was 72 years old at the time of his passing....
NBC Sports
Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions
Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
NBC Sports
Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks to face a second foe in Kansas City
It will be downright nasty for the Seattle Seahawks in Kansas City for Saturday’s game, and not all of it has to do with the Chiefs. As if squaring off against Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s best offense wasn’t enough, the Seattle Seahawks have a second opponent on Saturday afternoon, Mother Nature.
