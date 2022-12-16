ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue DL with multiple years of experience announces intention to enter transfer portal

Ryan Walters lost a DL to the transfer portal on Tuesday. After spending the majority of his college career at Purdue, Lawrence Johnson is hitting the portal. Johnson posted about his decision from his social media account. Johnson played in West Lafayette from 2019-2022. Johnson played in 37 games and recorded 87 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks during his time there.
Key Purdue DB, veteran contributor confirms plans for 2023

Cam Allen is a name that many Purdue fans know very well by now. Allen played in all 13 games this season and recorded 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions. Allen announced that he’ll be returning for a fifth year with the Boilermakers in what will...
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal

Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
