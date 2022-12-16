Read full article on original website
Purdue football officially announces pair of coordinators joining Ryan Walters’ staff
Two more positions were filled on Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue on Tuesday. Purdue football announced that Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane are joining the staff via a press release. Harrell spent this past season with West Virginia as the Mountaineers’ OC and will be taking up the same...
Purdue DL with multiple years of experience announces intention to enter transfer portal
Ryan Walters lost a DL to the transfer portal on Tuesday. After spending the majority of his college career at Purdue, Lawrence Johnson is hitting the portal. Johnson posted about his decision from his social media account. Johnson played in West Lafayette from 2019-2022. Johnson played in 37 games and recorded 87 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks during his time there.
Key Purdue DB, veteran contributor confirms plans for 2023
Cam Allen is a name that many Purdue fans know very well by now. Allen played in all 13 games this season and recorded 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions. Allen announced that he’ll be returning for a fifth year with the Boilermakers in what will...
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal
Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
Iowa lands commitment from 3-star RB, Texas prospect originally pledged to Purdue
Iowa made a nice late push for one prospect, landing a commitment from a 3-star running back out of Texas previously pledged to Purdue. The player is Terrell Washington Jr., a versatile 5-foot-9 and 200 lb. RB out of Wylie, Texas. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Washington is the No. 63 RB in the country.
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Purdue's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. The coaching change has cost the Boilermakers in their 2023 recruiting class. It’s not unexpected. Coach Ryan Walters has been on the job less than a...
Week 7 B1G basketball power rankings: Purdue hangs on to top spot, but league is deep
With it being finals time for many in the Big Ten last week, the schedule was light. And it will be for many this week too, with a bunch of mid-majors in town around the holidays. But after that, the Big Ten resumes, and the league has proven to be...
