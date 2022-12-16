Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting Inc. holds annual Christmas party in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came a little early for children in the Tri-City community with the help of our local radio stations and their partners. The annual Davis Broadcasting Inc. Children’s Christmas party is back for its 34th year and you could feel the Christmas spirit in the Columbus Civic Center.
WTVM
SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place. The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday,...
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!. But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving. The WTVM Annual...
Columbus restaurants open on Christmas day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th. Lemongrass Thai & Sushi 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 Taste Of […]
WTVM
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays. “It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of...
WTVM
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant entailing a lot of history is coming to the Fountain City. Millhouse Kitchen + Bar, attached to the new City Mills Hotel, is opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22. Formally a grist mill, the team is paying homage to its roots through the restaurant’s food and atmosphere.
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
WTVM
Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello. Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Columbus, GA
Columbus is a beautiful town in Western Georgia, home to some fantastic attractions like the Chattachoochie river walk and a few impressive military museums. In addition, they have a vibrant brewing community and some of the area’s most visited and adored breweries. So what are some of the best breweries in Columbus, Georgia?
wrbl.com
Troup County public safety gives back to the community ahead of Christmas
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two local organizations partnered to give back to the community in a big way this holiday season. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the Troup County Fire Department gave several bikes and scooters to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Phenix City First brings Christmas cheer to Parkwood Health Care with caroling
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday afternoon, residents of Parkwood Health Care moved onto the front porch of the facility to enjoy a concert by Christmas carolers. They were each offered a blanket to keep them warm. Soon, a bus full of nine carolers from Phenix City First, a local church, pulled into the […]
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Columbus mayor on Continental Carbon closing: ‘You cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL reported Friday that a Phenix City plant will shut down at the end of the month after losing its state environmental operating state permit. New details and reactions to Continental Carbon’s impending closure are emerging. Continental Carbon has had air-quality emissions issues going back to 2007. After 15 years of […]
WTVM
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
River Dragons look to continue hot start vs. Mammoth. Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House.
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
WTVM
Lee County asking help in $25K Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal
ALABAMA. (WTVM) - As Christmas is less than a week away, the Salvation Army in Lee County needs your help to reach its red kettle fundraising goal of $25,000. The Salvation Army finances various services and programs for individuals and families in need. Today, they’ve only received $8,000 and need $17,000 more to reach their goal. Divisional Director Suzzette Bogan says they are also in major need of bell ringers, even if it’s just for an hour. Bogan says this year has been tough with inflation but hopes to meet their goal in the next week to support those families in need.
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
WTVM
The National Infantry Museum honoring veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, people gathered to participate in Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, December 17. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized not to forget those that we’ve lost,” says volunteer for The National Infantry Museum, Brandon Myers. Each December, more than 3,000...
WTVM
How to protect your home and car from frigid temperatures
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes are coming to the Chattahoochee Valley and our weather forecast. With a deep drop in temperatures, local plumbers say this is a busy time of year as homeowners may forget to take care of their pipes. “If we open the cabinet doors up, it allows...
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
Comments / 0