ALABAMA. (WTVM) - As Christmas is less than a week away, the Salvation Army in Lee County needs your help to reach its red kettle fundraising goal of $25,000. The Salvation Army finances various services and programs for individuals and families in need. Today, they’ve only received $8,000 and need $17,000 more to reach their goal. Divisional Director Suzzette Bogan says they are also in major need of bell ringers, even if it’s just for an hour. Bogan says this year has been tough with inflation but hopes to meet their goal in the next week to support those families in need.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO