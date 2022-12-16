ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WTKR

Hampton's Godwin holds Season of Giving toy and coat drive

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Marquis Godwin is Hampton-grown. He starred for Hampton High School and, after a stint across the water at Old Dominion, returned home to wrap up his college career with the hometown Pirates. "Everybody's supportive," he said of growing up in Hampton. "It's a small community, so everybody...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Santa's experience with The Good Feet Store on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Grace Vohden Snead, marketing manager for The Good Feet Store, shares how arch supports from The Good Feet Store help relieve foot pain and other discomfort. Plus, an incredible testimonial from a very important (holiday-themed) Good Feet customer!. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area.
NORFOLK, VA
easternshorepost.com

B.A. Walker’s memorable basketball journey has deep Shore roots

The Nandua Warriors boys varsity basketball team reached the state semifinals during the 2000-2001 season and lost, 70-47, to Council High School. B.A. Walker, who played point guard for the Warriors during this time, used the loss as motivation to return to the final four the following year. “Our team...
ONLEY, VA
WTKR

Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month. The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

New Year's Pet Resolutions with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — 2022 is quickly coming to a close, and you may be considering your New Year's resolutions. Many resolutions center around your own physical and emotional health, but it's important to think about your pet's health needs as well! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable pup Chia to share some ideas for pet-centric goals in 2023.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

