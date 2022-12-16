Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Related
WTKR
Hampton's Godwin holds Season of Giving toy and coat drive
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Marquis Godwin is Hampton-grown. He starred for Hampton High School and, after a stint across the water at Old Dominion, returned home to wrap up his college career with the hometown Pirates. "Everybody's supportive," he said of growing up in Hampton. "It's a small community, so everybody...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
WTKR
Memory of local goalkeepers continued with Keeper's Cup Futsal Tournament
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — It's fitting that on the final day of the FIFA World Cup, the most popular place in Newport News is an indoor soccer facility, HR Sportsplex. The players there on Sunday share a passion the families of Luke Messick and Conner Guido saw every day.
WTKR
Santa's experience with The Good Feet Store on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Grace Vohden Snead, marketing manager for The Good Feet Store, shares how arch supports from The Good Feet Store help relieve foot pain and other discomfort. Plus, an incredible testimonial from a very important (holiday-themed) Good Feet customer!. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson...
Hybrid Rockfish in James Rivershed Shows Danger of Illegal Stocking
A strong fish led Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Alex McCrickard on quite a chase before it finally submitted to the net. At around 20 inches and four pounds, landing the fish should have been cause for a high-five, except that it shouldn’t have been in that lake at all.
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
easternshorepost.com
B.A. Walker’s memorable basketball journey has deep Shore roots
The Nandua Warriors boys varsity basketball team reached the state semifinals during the 2000-2001 season and lost, 70-47, to Council High School. B.A. Walker, who played point guard for the Warriors during this time, used the loss as motivation to return to the final four the following year. “Our team...
WTKR
Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month. The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
WTKR
New Year's Pet Resolutions with VBSPCA on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — 2022 is quickly coming to a close, and you may be considering your New Year's resolutions. Many resolutions center around your own physical and emotional health, but it's important to think about your pet's health needs as well! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable pup Chia to share some ideas for pet-centric goals in 2023.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Dr. Finley-Crosswhite interview. Zoom interview with ODU...
Police: 1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
City closures, trash collection for Christmas and New Year’s
Christmas and New Year's are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.
Police ID 3 people killed in I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
Comments / 0