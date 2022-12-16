ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

postsouth.com

Mississippi man dies in Interstate 10 crash near Maringouin

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near La.77 took the life of a Mississippi man Dec. 19 near Maringouin, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A. The initial investigation revealed that Wilson was driving a 2009 International Prostar 113 headed east on Interstate 10. For reasons still being investigated, Wilson...
MARINGOUIN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling man faces drug charges

A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested for attempted murder

Two men are in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Garden Street. Jaylon C. Reynolds, 18, of Grambling, and Ethan M. Johnson, 21, of Ruston, were arrested Saturday after a second shooting at the EZ Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case. York’s bond was set at $60,000. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
RUSTON, LA
postsouth.com

DOTD offers tips for driving during freeze

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has received numerous inquiries from the public asking about preparation for this week’s anticipated freezing temperatures. The department is prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes. DOTD coordinates with state police and local...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA

