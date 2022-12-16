A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.

RUSTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO