postsouth.com
Mississippi man dies in Interstate 10 crash near Maringouin
A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near La.77 took the life of a Mississippi man Dec. 19 near Maringouin, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A. The initial investigation revealed that Wilson was driving a 2009 International Prostar 113 headed east on Interstate 10. For reasons still being investigated, Wilson...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling man faces drug charges
A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
kalb.com
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested for attempted murder
Two men are in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Garden Street. Jaylon C. Reynolds, 18, of Grambling, and Ethan M. Johnson, 21, of Ruston, were arrested Saturday after a second shooting at the EZ Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street in Ruston.
West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat. According […]
Human remains found by hunters in St. Martinville
Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in the area of Isadore Street in St. Martinville
Monroe man arrested for drug offenses; accused of biting authorities during arrest
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on […]
NOLA.com
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
2 Monroe women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
According to Jackson, she allegedly took the plastic bags from the garden center and gathered the items.
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
5 Louisiana Officers Indicted for Beating Motorist Ronald Greene to Death, Then Covering It Up
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have finally been charged with crimes in connection with the brutal death of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old motorist stopped by state troopers in 2019 and then viciously beaten by them. When Greene died, authorities told his family he had been killed in a car crash...
Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case
UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case. York’s bond was set at $60,000. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
postsouth.com
DOTD offers tips for driving during freeze
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has received numerous inquiries from the public asking about preparation for this week’s anticipated freezing temperatures. The department is prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes. DOTD coordinates with state police and local...
Former Louisiana USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
