Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Eddie Edwards On The Possibility of Wrestling In Tony Khan’s ROH: ‘Never Say Never
In an interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Edwards spoke about the possibility of wrestling in ROH now that the company is owned by Tony Khan. Edwards is a former ROH wrestler but is currently part of the Impact Wrestling roster. He said: “In the next...
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
BCW’s Tim Embler Addresses Earlier Report on D-Von Dudley Being Pulled From Show
– In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tim Embler addressed the earlier report that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from a scheduled appearance at BCW’s Tribute to the Extreme show over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. D-Von was scheduled to appear at the convention before the event and later appear in the corner of former tag team partner Bully Ray for a match against Matt Cardona.
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
Sami Zayn on Getting Over as Part of The Bloodline, His Time on the Main Roster
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his breakout year in WWE, his storyline with The Bloodline, how he would likely be teaching if he wasn’t in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from SI.com:. Zayn on getting over...
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Ric Flair on ESPN First Take: ‘I Miss It Every Day’
– During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take this week to promote the upcoming debut of his new WWE-produced documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which debuts on December 26 on Peacock. Below are some highlights and a clip of Flair’s appearance:. Flair told Smith during the show, “Stephen...
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):
Matches Announced For Christmas Eve Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday night, and the matches for the Christmas Eve episode have been announced. NJPW announced the following bouts for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. * Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. *...
WWE News: Grayson Waller Uses Bret Hart Tactic Against Bron Breakker On NXT, New Day Retain Tag Team Titles
– Grayson Waller used a classic Bret Hart tactic from WCW to outsmart Bron Breakker on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Waller profess that he wanted to have his NXT Championship match against Breakker on tonight’s show, though Breakker wasn’t present due to media obligations.
Ruby Soho on Having a Rollercoaster Year in AEW
– Busted Open Radio spoke to the recently returned AEW star Ruby Soho, who discussed the rollercoaster year she has had. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ruby Soho on having a rollercoaster year: “2022 has been a roller coaster. It has been me, trying to kind of, kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role, where I fit in, who I want to present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months and then, kind of mentally, dealing with that.”
NWA Powerrr Results 12.20.22: Champions Series Semfinals, More
The Champions Series continued on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Champions Series Semifinal Match: Jax Dane and Trevor Murdoch fought to a draw for two points to each team.
Wendy’s Says It’s ‘All Elite’ Following This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being The Elite saw the Elite take a trip to Wendy’s, and the fast food chain has announced that it’s All Elite in the aftermath. The latest episode of the group’s digital series was released on Monday, titled “27 Hours in Dallas,” and it features Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks getting Wendy’s after their loss to Death Triangle in in match four of their Best of Seven series.
