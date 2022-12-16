– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”

1 DAY AGO