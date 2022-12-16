Read full article on original website
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Ex-Mets pitcher didn’t need to be sold on signing with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt is a quick study. As a result, when the Blue Jays came calling this offseason, the former New York Mets pitcher knew his answer. That’s according to the right-hander, who met the Toronto media on Monday. Per the Toronto Sun:. “I told them you don’t need to...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Mets should have real concerns about Kodai Senga, MLB insider says
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been diligent about adding starting pitching this offseason. He’s been busy, signing Justin Verlander (two years, $86.67 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million) to upgrade the starting rotation. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a different feel in 2023. Two players who were previously cornerstones of the team, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, signed elsewhere in MLB free agency this offseason. Mookie Betts offered a blunt response in reference to their respective departures, per Fox News. “I mean, it sucks,” Betts […] The post Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno. “Julio is the man,” Kershaw […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise
The New York Yankees have officially achieved their primary goal of re-signing star outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. With the press conference to announce his signing underway, there’s no way that he can back out at the last second in a similar manner to what Carlos Correa just pulled on the San Francisco Giants. The […] The post Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson reveals heartwarming reason he signed with Cubs
Speculation has been swirling in reference to Dansby Swanson’s motivation to sign with the Chicago Cubs in free agency. Many believe the fact that his wife Mallory Pugh plays soccer in Chicago drew him to the team. He also received a lucrative 7-year, $177 million deal from the Cubs. However, Swanson revealed the heartwarming reason he […] The post Dansby Swanson reveals heartwarming reason he signed with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0