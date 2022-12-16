Read full article on original website
Public Works in Pasco explains budget, protocols for winter road conditions
PASCO, Wash. — As ice refreezes and snowfall begins to stick once again, cities must maintain the streets for its citizens. How does the city pay for this need and implement action? The city of Pasco’s Deputy Public Works Director, John Millan, broke down the city’s snow and ice budget for NonStop Local.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
High school students in Kennewick coordinate holiday food drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A holiday food drive through the Kennewick School District brought in 7,730 pounds of food for Second Harvest Tri-Cities, according to KSD. The food drive was coordinated by the Kennewick High School ASB vice president, Emma Rodriguez, according to KSD. Other ASB officers and leadership students helped in the efforts.
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the...
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Tipsy Taxi hopes to prevent drunk drivers during the holidays
WALLA WALL, Wash. — Planning to celebrate the holidays? Do it responsibly by using the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Tipsy Taxi. The service is meant to help prevent drunk drivers and keep you safe. WWCSO shared on social media, encouraging people to stay safe and use their...
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington
PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Richland School District takes a controversial vote for controversial issues
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland School District Board is in the process of making changes to its district policy because of concerns that teachers are sharing their political opinions in the classroom. The RSD school board is discussing making changes to the current Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA)...
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
