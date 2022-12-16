ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor

By JONATHAN ROBERTS jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Town of Unicoi BMA denies Budget Inn rezoning on second reading

The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted for the second and final time to deny the proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during Monday’s meeting. The proposed rezoning would have taken the property, located at 185 Golf Course Road, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and allowed the property’s new owner to convert the former motel into apartments.
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.

ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State closing for Winter Break

BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware

NORTON — A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Grinch’s Bond Fundraiser for CAC raises money, awareness

JONESBOROUGH -- Area residents donated approximately $1,500 to free the Grinch this holiday season, and while that’s enough to get him out of jail in time to carve the roast beast, the campaign is ongoing through December. “We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition

MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN

