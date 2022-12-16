BYU's 2022 season is officially in the books, but that doesn't mean that the news has stopped rolling in. Since BYU's New Mexico Bowl win over SMU on Saturday night, a pair of players have announced their intentions to transfer from BYU. Cornerback Nathaniel Gillis hit the portal on Sunday. Today, offensive lineman Talin Togiai announced his intentions to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. Both players were part of BYU's 2022 recruiting class and will be transferring with four years left to play.

