Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
247Sports
Talin Togiai, Nathaniel Gillis both to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
BYU's 2022 season is officially in the books, but that doesn't mean that the news has stopped rolling in. Since BYU's New Mexico Bowl win over SMU on Saturday night, a pair of players have announced their intentions to transfer from BYU. Cornerback Nathaniel Gillis hit the portal on Sunday. Today, offensive lineman Talin Togiai announced his intentions to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. Both players were part of BYU's 2022 recruiting class and will be transferring with four years left to play.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Latest on long-time Utah commit Mateaki Helu
A number of recruits have been on flip watch heading toward the finish line that is known as Signing Day. Utah commit Mateaki Helu, one of the top prospects in the Beehive State, took a late official visit to BYU and had already previously de-committed from the Utes, albeit briefly.
Utah Valley pulls away early in upset of Oregon
Trey Woodbury had a season-high 24 points and contributed a 3-pointer to a first-half run that gave Utah Valley an
