INDIANAPOLIS — Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m. for most of central Indiana. It will be "the calm before the storm" today and tomorrow. There will be some peaks of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will bring much of the same, with filtered sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday is also the Winter Solstice, officially arriving at 4:48 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO