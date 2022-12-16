ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Impacts of approaching winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m. for most of central Indiana. It will be "the calm before the storm" today and tomorrow. There will be some peaks of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will bring much of the same, with filtered sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday is also the Winter Solstice, officially arriving at 4:48 p.m.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Monday morning winter storm update

INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing winter storm system that looks to impact central Indiana starting late Thursday and lasting into the holiday weekend with a combination of accumulating snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph and dangerously cold wind chills with lows at -30 degrees late Friday and Saturday morning.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Late week winter storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing storm system for later this week that looks to bring a round of snow starting Thursday lasting into Friday. There are still lots of discrepancies with longer range weather models impacting the timing and track. At this point, snow accumulation looks most likely Thursday evening into Friday.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — A broad area of low pressure will continue to spin its way around the Great Lakes regions today keeping clouds around with occasional snow flurries. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s near 30 through the afternoon. Snow accumulation is not expected, but be prepared for...
wbiw.com

Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night

INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
WTHR

Holiday weekend gas prices are lower than last year

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $3.02 a gallon heading into the holiday week, according to GasBuddy.com. That's below the national average of $3.09 and it's less expensive than Christmas week in 2021. Gas is at its lowest price point in a year and a half,...
WTHR

Hunter dies in fall from tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County man died over the weekend when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Monroe County. Conservation officers say a hunter found 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville Saturday after Leech had fallen from a tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTHR

Semi slide-off shuts down I-465 overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi-trailer slid off the road. The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.
WTHR

Lakes scores 30 as Southern Indiana downs IUPUI 87-74

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Trevor Lakes recorded 30 points as Southern Indiana beat IUPUI 87-74 on Monday night. Lakes poured in 10 3-pointers (on 16 attempts) for the Screaming Eagles (7-5). Jacob Polakovich added 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had 20 rebounds. Jack Mielke was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
