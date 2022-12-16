Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday afternoon update on approaching winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. Accumulating snow, high winds and Arctic air will move in, making travel difficult and power outages likely. It is a quiet day today, with light winds and cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Impacts of approaching winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m. for most of central Indiana. It will be "the calm before the storm" today and tomorrow. There will be some peaks of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will bring much of the same, with filtered sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday is also the Winter Solstice, officially arriving at 4:48 p.m.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Monday morning winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing winter storm system that looks to impact central Indiana starting late Thursday and lasting into the holiday weekend with a combination of accumulating snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph and dangerously cold wind chills with lows at -30 degrees late Friday and Saturday morning.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Late week winter storm potential
INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing storm system for later this week that looks to bring a round of snow starting Thursday lasting into Friday. There are still lots of discrepancies with longer range weather models impacting the timing and track. At this point, snow accumulation looks most likely Thursday evening into Friday.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry week ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — A broad area of low pressure will continue to spin its way around the Great Lakes regions today keeping clouds around with occasional snow flurries. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s near 30 through the afternoon. Snow accumulation is not expected, but be prepared for...
IndyGo: What you need to know if you plan to ride a bus during this week's winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is telling passengers to take some precautions before getting on a bus Thursday and Friday, when a winter storm is promising a flash freeze, bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills. First and foremost, IndyGo said people should wear warm and highly visible clothing so...
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight Winter Weather Advisories end
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana. As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for...
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
WTHR
Shoppers hit grocery stores ahead of Christmas and expected winter storm
Grocery stores, like Kroger on 116th Street in Fishers, had already expected to be busy because of Christmas. But with an incoming winter storm, they're slammed.
Here's what you can do now to prepare for the winter storm, dangerous cold
INDIANAPOLIS — With the winter storm promising a flash freeze, bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills, there are some steps you can take ahead of the storm to prepare your home, car and family. Emergency kit. Pack an emergency kit with water, nonperishable food items, a first-aid...
Charities working hard to prepare those without homes for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — As the Midwest braces for a winter storm, Hoosiers in central Indiana need help. Organizations have been reaching out to make sure people in need stay warm. According to the latest research from Indiana University, there were more than 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Marion County. 13News...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
WTHR
Holiday weekend gas prices are lower than last year
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $3.02 a gallon heading into the holiday week, according to GasBuddy.com. That's below the national average of $3.09 and it's less expensive than Christmas week in 2021. Gas is at its lowest price point in a year and a half,...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Hunter dies in fall from tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County man died over the weekend when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Monroe County. Conservation officers say a hunter found 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville Saturday after Leech had fallen from a tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pike Township homeowners association facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court. "Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association. Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months. "The cast iron...
Semi slide-off shuts down I-465 overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi-trailer slid off the road. The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.
NICU babies at Indianapolis hospital dress up to celebrate major milestone: Their 1st Christmas
INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent dressed in their holiday best for a very special visitor. For the third year in a row, one of Santa's special helpers, neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Buechler who's been deemed "Dr. Santa," graced the NICU's halls.
WTHR
Lakes scores 30 as Southern Indiana downs IUPUI 87-74
FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Trevor Lakes recorded 30 points as Southern Indiana beat IUPUI 87-74 on Monday night. Lakes poured in 10 3-pointers (on 16 attempts) for the Screaming Eagles (7-5). Jacob Polakovich added 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had 20 rebounds. Jack Mielke was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
