Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor

Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Sullivan school board picks new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death
ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
New Vision Youth brings Christmas caroling tradition back to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — It's the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you've got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there's nothing to it, right?. It's...
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware
NORTON – A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
Barracuda Swim Club honors longtime coach
The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Coraggio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes. Coraggio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as head coach at Science Hill. The Barracudas program started in 1959. During Coraggio’s time with them, it has grown from 43 swimmers in Johnson City the first year to over 160 in JC and Kingsport this year.
Sheriff's office says inmate adds three aggravated assault counts against a first responder
A man arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a first responder picked up three additional counts Monday of aggravated assault against a first responder while attempting to assault Washington County Detention Center officers, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Libbey, 32, of Athens, was in the Washington County...
Jonesborough's Just Bee Diner makes 'our list'
In the midst of the Christmas shopping season, it always helps to find a tranquil place to settle into, say hello to your neighbors, meet some new friends and, oh yes, have a bite to eat. My dining partner and I have a short list of dining establishments that fulfill...
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Man charged with assaulting first responder
An Athens man has been arrested by Johnson City police and charged with assaulting a first responder. Timothy Libbey of Athens, was arrested Saturday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault against a First Responder, three counts of Simple Assault against a First Responder, and Resisting Arrest.
