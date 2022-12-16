ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers, Foreman will look to run vs Steelers

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hrdoo_0jkOHkXl00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers’ strategy for beating the Pittsburgh Steelers is no secret: run the football.

The Panthers ran the ball 46 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks this past week, and will look to that same formula when they return home on Sunday.

D’Onta Foreman has four 100-yard rushing games in the past seven outings for Carolina.

Since Week 7, Carolina is fourth in the league with 237 rushing attempts and fifth in the league with 1,082 yards.

Pittsburgh is allowing 115.8 yards per game on the ground.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UDun_0jkOHkXl00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy