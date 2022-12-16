Read full article on original website
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”
The relationship that began in Sayulita between Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seems to be right on course and moving forward. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed during last week’s season finale that, not only are they still together since meeting in Mexico, but Danielle is moving to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his 6 year […] The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)
Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the Super Sized Salon star and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez's team shared a statement with ET on Monday, confirming her death. "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement began. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace."
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Kendall Long Engaged to Mitch Sage
“The Bachelor” alum Kendall Long is leveling up in her relationship with boyfriend Mitch Sage!. On Tuesday, Long announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “We’re engaged. It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch.”. Of her new fiancé,...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Dating and 'Having a Good Time Together,' Sources Say
Brad Pitt has a new love interest, just in time for the holidays! Sources tell ET that the 59-year-old actor is dating 30-year-old Ines de Ramon. "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one source says. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."
Britney Spears Posted A Picture In The Shower, Complained About Instagram And Invited Her Mom To Coffee In Same Post
Britney Spears dropped a series of photos and videos from a shower in Mexico, and in one of them, she addressed her mom.
Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband Eric Johnson, their 3 kids
Jessica Simpson is certainly ready for the holidays -- and she's getting her family in the spirit, too. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos featuring herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three children -- son Ace, 9, and daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 -- in what appears to be an impromptu outdoor photo shoot.
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone. The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California. The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray...
The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore
Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married. during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla. "We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
‘Winter House’ star Rachel Clark: It’s ‘uncomfortable’ reliving Jason Cameron romance
Rachel Clark admits that it’s been “uncomfortable” reliving her romance with Jason Cameron on “Winter House” Season 2 — because she has a new man in her life. “It’s very uncomfortable [to watch back], I’m not going to lie,” the florist, 31, exclusively tells Page Six, reflecting on her fling with the hunky model, 36, while filming this February and March in Vermont. “I’m not a jealous person, but I am territorial … also, I’m very understanding that this is an uncomfortable situation,” she continues. “Seeing someone you’re with maybe kissing someone else or expressing emotion, romantic interest, like, it’s hard to...
John Mayer reveals who his breakout hit ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ was about
John Mayer has revealed who his breakout single “Your Body Is A Wonderland” was written about.The single was the fourth track on Mayer’s debut album Room For Squares, released in 2001.Mayer has famously dated many celebrities over the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.The singer discussed the origins of the song while being interviewed for popular US podcast Call Her Daddy’s Christmas special, which dropped on Tuesday (20 December).“Your Body Is A Wonderland” came up when host Alex Cooper and Mayer began talking about Mayer’s early years.Contrary to what people might...
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
Morgan Evans Opens Up About Mental Health Following Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans is speaking openly about his mental health following his divorce from fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini. During a recent interview on Apple Music Country’s ‘Today’s Country Radio,’ he revealed how he’s been coping since parting ways with Ballerini. According to the Australian musician,...
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left a Suicide Note Before His Death
New details continue to emerge about So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death by suicide earlier this week. According to a new report from TMZ, Boss left a note at the scene of his death. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note...
Before Beth & Rip: Looking Back at Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser’s Roles Pre-‘Yellowstone’
These days, they’re most recognizable as rich cattle rancher’s daughter Beth Dutton and loyal, rugged ranch hand Rip Wheeler but before Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser had long careers on television and in film. For Reilly, that included plays and films such as Pride & Prejudice and...
