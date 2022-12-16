ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Louisiana entering a seventh surge of COVID ahead of Christmas?

By Newell Normand
In a little over a week, many people in Louisiana and throughout the rest of the country will be traveling for the Christmas holiday period. There will be countless gatherings of families and friends, and medical experts are urging people to be aware of the transmission of various illnesses.

For better or worse, there’s been constant media coverage of a so called “tripledemic” with COVID, the seasonal flu and RSV hitting households. On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director at the Louisiana Department of Health, joined Newell to put some of the recent medical stories in focus.

They started with the COVID situation in Louisiana.

Kanter says over the span of roughly two weeks, the state has seen what he called very slow but very consistent increases in COVID cases.
Dr. Kanter told Newell all nine regions of the state which the Louisiana Department of Health monitors are showing increasing cases of COVID-19. Kanter says it could be the start of a surge, but the overall level of COVID cases in the state wasn’t what he considered exceedingly high. As of Thursday, approximately 250 patients with COVID were hospitalized in various parts of Louisiana. Kanter said that number reflects about a 100 patient increase from the previous week, but it’s markedly lower than past “surge” situations.

“The numbers as an overall level are low but, they surely seem to be going up and it looks like we’re entering what would be our seventh surge of COVID, much like the rest of the country right now,” Dr. Kanter said.

Kanter told Newell that a combination of the COVID subvariants BQ and BQ.1 make up about 75% of new cases in Louisiana. According to Kanter, the subvariants don’t appear to be making people sicker and they don’t seem to be more transmissible than other Coronavirus strains. But there are elements of the subvariants that Kanter says are concerning. Listen to the entire conversation including why those particular subvariants are presenting different problems for doctors.

