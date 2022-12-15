ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Lynnfield basketball, better every day

By Mark Aboyoun
 5 days ago
Coming off a tough year, the Pioneers’ boys basketball team got off to a strong start against Bishop Fenwick on Monday night, winning 68-56. With nine returning players, the Pioneers look to get better every day.

Head coach John Bakopolus said last year was a big learning experience for him, and his team.

“We were very young and inexperienced. A lot of kids last year were first-time varsity players, including four freshmen playing,” Bakopolus said. “I think that has been our strive – to improve [as a group] this year.”

Bakopolus identified multiple takeaways from last season, including the required effort needed at the varsity level.

“Every day has to be a day you give your best,” Bakopolus said. “The kids really get that this year. We have had great practices and great energy.”

Bakopolus will try to lean on the team’s versatility, to which the Pioneers have a plan for.

“We have a lot of really talented basketball players, kids who can play multiple positions. We try to spread [the ball] out and give our kids a good chance to score,” Bakopolus said. “It’s our job to put them in the best situation. I think they are in a pretty good spot right now.”

Another strength the Pioneers have is their team morale. Although away at Bishop Fenwick in a crowded gym, it was the Pioneers’ bench that was the loudest – whether it was attempting to distract the opposition during free throws, or cheering on teammates after a basket.

When asked if team morale is something that’s pushed from a coach’s perspective, he believes it comes “naturally,” but gives credit to his boys for creating it.

“We have a really great group of kids. All the kids want [is] to see each other do well [and] that is a testament to the kids. I would like to take credit for it, but we have great kids and they want to be successful – and they want their teammates to be successful,” Bakopolus said.

The Pioneers are led by senior captains Alex Gentile, who missed last season due to injury, and senior Camden Marengi. In addition to Gentile and Marengi, the Pioneers will look to sophomores Gavin Deluties and Alex Fleming to add to the attack.

Lynnfield gets the opportunity to test itself again when the Pioneers host Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The post Lynnfield basketball, better every day appeared first on Itemlive .

