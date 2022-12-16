ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dog trapped on I-275 overpass rescued, returned to owner

TAMPA, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day. Hillsborough County Animal Control rescued a dog trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, the county said. According to their statement, the dog was spotted on the overpass over the Armenia Avenue exit on Monday as cars passed by.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County woman brings home almost $1M after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket

PALMETTO, Fla. — A woman living in Manatee County can now say she's almost $1 million richer after she purchased a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 57-year-old Lisa Heisner of Palmetto claimed her money prize at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Authorities seeking vape store burglars in Manatee and Sarasota counties

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 75-year-old man dead after shooting girlfriend, himself at Sarasota apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Monday morning at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located on Sawyer Loop Road. Neighbors reportedly called 911 after seeing a woman fleeing her apartment after getting shot.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

