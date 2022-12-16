Read full article on original website
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
Farmers prepare to protect crops as cold weather approaches
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Cooler weather is heading to the Tampa Bay region and farmers are gearing up to protect their crops. Wish Farms crews in Plant City have a game plan for the cooler temperatures. Nick Wishnatzki with Wish Farms says they have multiple temperature monitoring stations throughout...
Help pick names for 2 new puppies for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office got an early Christmas present this year – two bloodhound puppies!. Before the pups start school in a couple of weeks, the sheriff's office needs help naming them. Each handler provided two names to choose from:. K-9 No. 1:...
End of an era: Munch's Sundries to close next week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In just a few days, a St. Pete staple will close its doors for good. Munch's Sundries' last day open is Dec. 29. The owner, Larry Munch, sold the diner and said he doesn't know what's next for the South St. Pete iconic business. Munch's...
Manatee County woman brings home almost $1M after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
PALMETTO, Fla. — A woman living in Manatee County can now say she's almost $1 million richer after she purchased a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 57-year-old Lisa Heisner of Palmetto claimed her money prize at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Lakeland votes to move forward with transformative 'road diet' along Florida Avenue
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city commissioners have voted to approve a major transportation project that could transform the city’s appearance and traffic flow for years to come. But the decision, impacting Florida Avenue in the city’s Dixieland neighborhood, didn’t come without some strong opinions. For the...
Teens killed were not wearing seat belts at time of Pasco County crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen driver and another passenger in the car were killed when the driver lost control and left the roadway, Florida Highway Patrol reports. Florida troopers responded just after 12 a.m. to the scene of the crash on U.S. 41, south of Northwood Drive, in Pasco County.
Authorities seeking vape store burglars in Manatee and Sarasota counties
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.
Deputies: 75-year-old man dead after shooting girlfriend, himself at Sarasota apartment
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Monday morning at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located on Sawyer Loop Road. Neighbors reportedly called 911 after seeing a woman fleeing her apartment after getting shot.
100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
