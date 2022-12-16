Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges.

Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times.

In a 17-page document written by Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) agent Jeffrey Pearson, Box’s route to and throughout the capital building during the Jan. 6 insurrection can be seen.

According to Pearson’s report, Box’s makes his way towards the U.S. Capitol from the Save the Steal rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and begins to livestream his journey.

“I don’t know what you can do to stop a crowd this size with one thing on their mind and after hearing the president speak; specify the numbers and the ways in which this election was stolen from us, I can definitely say I’d rather be on this side,” Box can be heard saying in the video.

Capitol video footage then shows Box entering the capitol building for the first time around 2:14 p.m. where he remained inside for about 15 minutes, displaying his middle fingers to security cameras.

In one of Box’s video’s that he turned over to FBI, a capitol police officer can be seen saying “calm down. We can stand right here and talk it out,” with Box shouting expletives back, saying “there’s no talking.”

Box then exited the building in an attempt to gather more people before re-entering twice more.

Box was also interviewed in the HBO documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol” where he said in part he was “proud to see the American spirit that was on display.”

His charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Box was charged in federal court Thursday, accused of being involved in Jan. 6 riot. Box is out of jail on a $25,000 bond that requires him to stay in the country.