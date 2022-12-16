ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No cap, Twitter data shows most popular slang in each state

By Seth Austin
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kttQg_0jkOGD0D00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – College resource site Authority.org has put together a map using geotagged Twitter data from the previous six months to show the most popular slang used in each state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoODd_0jkOGD0D00
(Courtesy: Authority.org)
‘Y’all,’ that most Southern of Southernisms, is going mainstream – and it’s about time

According to the data, both Indiana and Illinois share a “vibe” when it comes to their favorite slang term, but Kentucky prefers to use the word “flex”. The top ten slang terms from across the nation were also listed, along with a guide to help understand some of the phrases:

  1. Vibe (refers to a positive feeling)
  2. Drip (refers to clothing and style)
  3. Flex (refers to bragging about something or showing off)
  4. Slay (refers to looking good, showing confidence)
  5. Banger (refers to a good song)
  6. Slaps (refers to something being good, usually a song or food)
  7. Shook (Refers to something bothering someone or shocking someone)
  8. Bet (Refers to a confirmation, an understanding or affirmation of directions or plans)
  9. No cap/cap (Refers to not lying, or “cap” which means not true)
  10. Fire (Something that is really good, pleasing)

According to the data, Twitter users in Georgia used the most slang terms, but Illinois was not far behind in fourth place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tCdx_0jkOGD0D00
(Courtesy: Authority.org)

The data tracked tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases utilizing over 50 popular slang terms that have recently come into popularity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meridian Township police looking for subjects in purse snatching

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is looking for help identifying multiple subjects. According to the police department’s Facebook page, the subjects are wanted for questioning in an investigation involving a purse snatching and illegal use of a credit card. Anyone who has information about these people is asked to call […]
WLNS

Lansing-area a.m. weather report

Mel Tucker breaks down MSU’s 2023 recruiting class. LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. Senate unveils $1.7 billion government funding bill. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Dec. 20, 2022) Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. Tips for staying...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

When do I legally have to clear snow from my property?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a major snowstorm coming this week, it’s the perfect time to highlight local rules requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from around their homes to avoid fines or being found liable if someone’s hurt on their property. As attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis law firm explains, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy