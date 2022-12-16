ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

WKBW-TV

Celebrating First Night at home with First Night party packs

There are less than two weeks until the start of a new year. If you have little ones in your family and want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way, Carrie Myer from Independent Health is joined us to talk about First Night. First Night Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW-TV

OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Music Monday – Buffalo police officer Moe Badger

It’s Music Monday and today we were joined by Buffalo police offer Moe Badger. He delights us with a Christmas song. He says on December 23rd they will be caroling at various places and spreading cheer. Tomorrow at Buffalo Kitchen Club they are having a dope sweater party. It...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

FeedMore helps our neighbors in need fight food insecurity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “Volunteering is absolutely essential to our mission at FeedMore, and we urgently need volunteers at this moment.” FeedMore Western New York is fighting food insecurity one plate at a time, and they are looking for extra hands on deck to help WNY’s neighbors in need. “We know that 1 in 8 people […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

Jewish traditions - Celebrating Hanukkah

Rabbi Sara Rich, Alison Keane, Miriam and Sivan joined Emily and Mercedes on AM Buffalo to talk about Hanukkah and what the holiday is all about. Sisters Miriam and Sivan took time to teach everyone how to play Dreidel as well. History and family play a very important part in their family along with food. They brought along latkes, brisket and applesauce provided by Bloom and Rose to show us just a few of the items that are served. They also explained to us the meaning of the Menorah.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in fatal stabbing, charged with manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC. On Tuesday, police say they arrested 45-year-old […]
BUFFALO, NY

