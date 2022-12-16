Read full article on original website
12-year-old who saved friend's life honored with BPD scholarship
A 12-year-old boy who saved his friend's life after he suffered from an allergic reaction was honored by the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday evening.
WKBW-TV
Celebrating First Night at home with First Night party packs
There are less than two weeks until the start of a new year. If you have little ones in your family and want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way, Carrie Myer from Independent Health is joined us to talk about First Night. First Night Buffalo is...
Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Ball drop also a fundraiser for Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the Annual PAL giving campaign
The New Year’s Eve Buffalo Ball Drop is a great time for all, but it is also a very important fundraiser for the Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the Annual PAL giving campaign. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Nekia Kemp from PAL joined Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa...
Event honoring Pearl Young cancelled
An event honoring Pearl Young at Good Samaritan Church has been cancelled due to the winter weather.
Buffalo Police officers use annual Shop with a Cop event to connect with community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers on Sunday took people from the community to a local Walmart and bought Christmas gifts for their kids as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program. About a half dozen officers participated. The kids were excited as they got to pick...
It could be a snowy trek to Christmas church services
Another snowstorm will be arriving ahead of one of the most important weekends at churches across the Western New York region.
Organizers announce the cancelation of 'Festival of Slice' in Niagara Falls
According to organizers, the cancellation of the event is due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias.
WKBW-TV
OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community
BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
WKBW-TV
Music Monday – Buffalo police officer Moe Badger
It’s Music Monday and today we were joined by Buffalo police offer Moe Badger. He delights us with a Christmas song. He says on December 23rd they will be caroling at various places and spreading cheer. Tomorrow at Buffalo Kitchen Club they are having a dope sweater party. It...
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on October 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a man in the City of Buffalo. Donovan Miller was killed on October 10, 2021, on Laird Avenue. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading...
FeedMore helps our neighbors in need fight food insecurity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “Volunteering is absolutely essential to our mission at FeedMore, and we urgently need volunteers at this moment.” FeedMore Western New York is fighting food insecurity one plate at a time, and they are looking for extra hands on deck to help WNY’s neighbors in need. “We know that 1 in 8 people […]
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
WKBW-TV
Jewish traditions - Celebrating Hanukkah
Rabbi Sara Rich, Alison Keane, Miriam and Sivan joined Emily and Mercedes on AM Buffalo to talk about Hanukkah and what the holiday is all about. Sisters Miriam and Sivan took time to teach everyone how to play Dreidel as well. History and family play a very important part in their family along with food. They brought along latkes, brisket and applesauce provided by Bloom and Rose to show us just a few of the items that are served. They also explained to us the meaning of the Menorah.
Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo. The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July...
Williamsville woman seeks help from WNY to keep diabetes alert dog
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Some who find their craft are influenced. "My grandma taught me how to paint," said 27-year-old Ali Lazik of Williamsville. "She got me into oil painting when I was in elementary school actually." But that craft turned into something Lazik never expected when she turned 12.
Niagara Falls police searching for missing 13-year-old
Police said Mason Pitman was last seen around 5 p.m. on December 18 wearing a white coat with grey sleeves and ripped jeans.
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in fatal stabbing, charged with manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC. On Tuesday, police say they arrested 45-year-old […]
