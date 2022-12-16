Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Rangers, Islanders face off for final time this season
In an odd scheduling quirk, the New York Islanders and New York Rangers get together Thursday for the final time
WTOP
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
WTOP
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
WTOP
Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
WTOP
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
WTOP
Devils take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
New Jersey Devils (21-9-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -138, Devils +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the Florida Panthers. Florida...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
WTOP
Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team said Wednesday when announcing the leave that it would not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov’s absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars....
WTOP
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine scored 21 and...
WTOP
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what’s ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they’ve got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt. Next...
WTOP
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus...
WTOP
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making his third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday. Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker...
WTOP
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history. For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for...
Comments / 0