WTOP
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
WTOP
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
WTOP
Devils take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
New Jersey Devils (21-9-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -138, Devils +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the Florida Panthers. Florida...
WTOP
Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
WTOP
Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris
Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris:. It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II.
WTOP
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making his third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday. Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker...
WTOP
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history. For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for...
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
WTOP
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what’s ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they’ve got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt. Next...
WTOP
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in...
