Wayne County, OH

Property transfers: Wayne County sales range from $2.3M-$4K

By Public Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OkXA_0jkOFINd00

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Aaron D. Butzer Sr. (trustee) to J&J Properties,7365 Black Diamond Road, $234,066.

Monogram Development XIII Ltd. to Colin Texas Timbers, LLC, 222 S. Main St., $2,350,000.

Chippewa Township — Carolyn S. Baker to Madison and Taylor John Gascon, 14509 Hametown Road, $118,000.

Connie P. Ison to Donnie M. Sandefur, 14812 Hametown Road, $183,000.

Todd Gray to John E. and Jacqueline F. Goffinet (trustees), 3916 Eastern Road, $115,000.

Paul Ivy to Jared David Gay, 580 Franklin Drive, $205,000.

Clinton Township — Edward L. Hurt Jr. to Daryl Miller and Leeann Miller, 261 Jones St., $65,000.

Abigail Suzanne and Bradley R. Clark to Bryanna Nychole Fotta, 120 Orchard St., $153,000.

Congress Township — Kile K. Schaefer to Melissa Deyoung and Kyle Noyes, 9526 N. Elyria Road, $204,500.

Dwight Geitgey to David D. Geitgey and Adam C. Geitgey, 7993 Martin Road, $98,000.

Rainbow Highway Properties, LLC to BRB Investments of Northern Ohio, LLC, 28 Cherry St., $65,100

Phyllis A. Graham to Community Development Group Ltd., 129 Back St., $68,500.

John M. Martin Jr. to Dogg Properties, LLC, 233 Middle St., $212,000.

East Union Township — Russell J. Taylor to Valerie E. and Paul R. Kankiewicz, 874 Wadsworth Road, $199,000.

Noreen Kay Miller (trustee) to Affari Way, LLC, 8335 and 8365 Dover Road, $224,500.

M. Neal and Faye Hochstetler to Jaws Enterprises, LLC, 3501 S. Kansas Road, $93,060.

M. Neal and Faye Hochstetler to Melvin A. and Anna A. Troyer, $396,000.

Reuben L. and Naomi A. Miller to Leroy L and Mary P. Keim, 52 Grange St., $170,000.

Franklin Township —  Andrew A. and Fannie E. Swartzentruber to Eli E. Troyer, 3520 Evans Road, $305,000.

Ben A. and Nancy B. Hostetler to Yost E. and Ida D. Hostetler, 2756 Harrison Road, $300,000.

Ronald L. Hite to Matthew Meshew, 5492 Millersburg Road, $245,000.

Paul E. Wirt and Gloria J. Wirt (trustees) to Nelson R. and Sarah P. Troyer, $75,000.

Green Township — Brenda K. Maurer to TCS Cabins, LLC, 8245 Fulton Road, $360,000.

Robert and Heather Huebner to Mark A. Auble, 2088 N Kansas Road, $274,000.

John PA and Genevieve A. Cole to Joseph P. and Christine E. Mast, 11349 Church Road, $220,000.

Cody R. Sinclair and Ashleigh N. Sinclair to  Zachary P. and Ashley N. Trent, 649 S. Summit St., $249,900.

Orrville — Ashlee Lynn and Ryan M. Santangelo to Tanner D. and Shannon M. Bruder, 818 Lee  Drive, $214,900.

Patrick David Mease to S K Reno Ltd., 800 W Market St., $109,000.

Dale T. Hicks to Bob J. Edgell, 413 N. Vine St., $55,000.

Douglas E. Schar to Seashell Investments, LLC, 893 895 S. Elm St., $147,000.

Walsh Homes, LLC to Dante and Kendal Bartolone, 882 Hemlock Trail, $203,500.

Gregory R. Newman to Elizabeth A. and Donald R. Simone, 819 Hemlock Trail, $225,000.

Taylor Denning to Kyle A. and Alyssa R. Lichti, 1443 Country Lane, $370,000.

Zachariah S. Smith and Roma L. Nicholas to Zachariah S. Smith, 520 Beaver St., $102,500.

Simon V. and Roma L. Nicholas to Zachariah S. Smith and Roma L Nicholas, 520 Beaver St., $102,500.

Nevada Heintz to Shelby Lynn Singer, 1309 Strawbridge Place, $180,000.

Joel M. and Terri M. Hammer to Christopher R. Bischoff, 1771 Blackberry Lane, $218,000.

Paint Township — Joe M. and Malinda Miller to Atlee J. Coblentz, $4,000.

David R. and Mary J. Hershberger to Steve D. and Ruth R. Miller, 12044 12046 Dover Road, $800,000.

Lester S. and Barbara J. Yoder to Ivan D. and Arianne R. Miller, 7108 S. West Lebanon Road, $444,000.

Blessing Acre Farms, LLC to  Leon A. and Mattie E. Mast, $208,763.

Michael and Carolyn Nicolas Cramer (Co-Executors Of The Estate Of John L Cramer) to Russell L. Mathie, $278,869.

Michael and Carolyn Nicolas Cramer (Co-Executors Of The Estate Of John L Cramer) to Soar Holdings, LLC, $1,084,901.

Plain Township — Susan R. Stahl to Mark L. and Jody A. Payne (trustees), Funk Road, $70,000.

Ernest E. Oswald and Karen R. Oswald and Kyle W. Oswald and Lisa M. Robinson to Joshua A. and Joanna K. Keplar, 5626 Millbrook Road, $760,000.

Rittman — Dan E. and Karen J. Rufener to Morton Salt Inc., 71 Salt St., $140,000.

Daniel R. and Sandra K. Ralston to Margaret A. Pavka, 204 N. Seneca St., $89,900.

John S. Wilson to Joel M. Grimm, 236 S. Hickin Avenue, $140,000.

West Pike Properties, LLC to Morton Salt Inc., 45 Salt Court, $47,000.

Terry James Whims to Marcus and Shelby Chaney, Grandview Boulevard, $166,000.

Deann Applegarth to Daniel R. and Sandra K. Ralston and Hanah E. Ralston and Paul J. Maxwell Lance, 68 Chippewa Trail, $375,000.

Melissa Clutter to Loren T. Talabac, 25 Strawberry Hill Road, $134,900.

Salt Creek Township — Charles Leo Whitworth Jr. and Sandra Jane Whitworth to Wooster Partners, LLC, 8468 and 8480 S. Apple Creek Road, $415,000.

Vera M. Fitzwater to Leon H. and Barbara P. Wengerd, 5846 S. Mt. Eaton Road, $100,000.

Alfred L. and Polly A. Bottomley to Eric C. and Karmen R. Miller, 13588 Arnold Road, $615,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Kyle A. and Alyssa R. Lichti to Brandon A. and Mhairi M. Metzel, 222 Tanglewood Drive, $253,000.

Holly R. Gerber to Peter Kiko Jr.  and Emily Kiko, 349 Pres Vannes Drive, $420,000.

Larry L. and Kathleen S. Mast to Joshua T. and Stephanie N. Hendrix, 344 Hillside Drive, $390,000.

Joseph B. Knetzer (trustee) to Michael and Luane Wengerd, 18948 Blosser Road, $64,700.

Wayne Township — Andrew H. Boecker and Morgan L. Marley to Jonah Grant Skaggs and Alexandra N. Lewis, 8114 Cleveland Road, $218,000.

Wooster — Dylan H. Killey to Timothy P. Rehm and Logan X. Rehm, 224 Spink St., $120,000.

Marcus and Amanda Erb to Michalla Gordon, 355 W. Larwill St., $135,000.

Daniel E. Nolt to Amanda Paige Schabitzer and Luke Andrew Stevens, 907 E. Henry St., $160,000.

Lakoosh, LLC to Randi Jo Brenner, 619 E. Henry St., $127,000.

Monika Michalik to Theresa M. Knight, 2610 Windsor Avenue, $187,000.

Perez Luis Gerardo Torrijos and Rosita Cristina Martinez Torres Elser Trevor J 1729 Woodcrest  DriveWooster Oh 44691 $185,000

Anthony F. Lee and Melissa A. Lee to Robert and Heather Huebner, 2910 Graustark Path, $321,000.

Tauni J. Woods to Wallie E. and Lisa D. Price, 2046 Orchard Drive, $145,000.

Campbell Construction Inc. to Joseph A. Campbell, 157 Cannon Drive, $280,304.

Edwin J. and Samantha L. Feil to Ronald Morris, 1582 Brentwood Drive, $238,000.

Dean and Susan Mcilvaine (trustees) to Brenda J. Biek (trustee), 4356 Hunters Chase Lane, $179,000.

Terrance Allen Lacy and Martine Denise to Alan L. and Cathy C. Phillips, 4261 Huntington Woods, $520,000.

Zachary P. Trent and Ashley Welty to Megan Gray, 417 Blessing Avenue, $190,000.

Mark Braun and Desiree Lutsch to Desiree Lutsch, 641 Beechwood Avenue, $50,000.

Kalib Shane Winters to Heather Sipple and Slavomir Dzieciatkowski, 718 Hamilton Avenue, $250,000.

Mark and Stephanie Norton to Edmund Ayoub Jr. and Michelle Leanne Ayoub, 1847 Brookside  Drive, $611,000.

Wooster Township —  Nancy Jo Mackey to John W. Baker, 3043 Shreve Road, $210,500.

Betty Darlene Blanton and Kimberly A Blanton Bolek to Luke M. and Michala Stauffer, 2441 Stahr Lane, $290,000.

Catherine Riffel to Tucker V. Wirth and Payton N. Shank, 2909 Varian Road, $292,750.

MNA Construction to Tin Roof Housing, LLC, 1269 1271 Frank Drive, $860,000.

