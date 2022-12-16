ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Leaving your fur babies behind? Check out 8 Knoxville pet sitting services to help

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
The holidays are filled with love and joy as we travel to different cities, states and even countries to reunite with family and friends. But sometimes your furry family members don't get to go along.

Dogs and cats still need attention and love while their owners are away from home during the holiday season. Luckily, there are options throughout Knoxville to help with that, notably pet boarding services and professional pet sitters.

“It's a really unique experience to pet sit during the holidays because people are out and seeing their family and we're taking care of their extended family,” Leah Harris, owner of Professional Pet Friends, told Knox News. “It’s a sweet experience to hang out with people's fur babies.”

Harris’ business cares for all species and breeds of pets and offers a variety of timed visits, including overnights, with services such as walks, feedings and playtime. There is no extra charge over the holidays.

Rather than keeping your pet at home, you also might consider boarding your pet while you're away.

General manager of Pawz Dog Services Becca Childress said the holidays are the company's busiest time. At the South Knoxville facility, pets have individual living spaces with a cot, blankets and water, and have a rotated play schedule at least five times a day, with longer walks in the evening.

The holiday boarding rate is $40 per day; Pawz also offers overnight house sitting ($45) and drop-in visits ($20). Additional charges apply for more than pet. Rabies, DHPP and bordetella vaccinations are required for boarding.

Childress cautioned that pets new to boarding might experience changes in behavior or appetite, but that's normal.

“It's just from the stress from being in the boarding facility, and they usually perk up within a couple of days,” she said. “It helps if they're comfortable with the facility workers and knowing that when they come, they're going to go home at the end.”

Training your dogs to get used to confined spaces, familiarizing them with the facility beforehand and conferring with a vet on how best to treat your pet’s anxiety and stress are other ways to help prepare for overnight boarding.

“Overall, I see the happiest pets in their own home and hanging out and on their usual schedule,” noted Harris.

She advised leaving pet sitters detailed written information and instructions on your pet’s needs and how best to care for them. Some of her clients even prepare things like prepackaged meals and treats to help increase the sitters' playtime with pets by cutting out the boring parts.

“Keeping your pets at home, it typically keeps stress levels down and pets really enjoy staying in their own environment,” she added.

But whether your pets get a staycation or a vacation of their own while you travel during the holidays depends on your needs and budget. Here are just a few of the many pet-boarding and pet-sitting services available in Knoxville.

Pet Boarding

  • Services: Dog and cat boarding
  • Price: $30-$54+ per day (dogs); $28-$40+ (cats) per day
  • Location: 11132 Outlet Drive
  • Services: Dog and cat boarding
  • Price: $30+ per day (dogs); $18+ per day (cats)
  • Location: 2709 W. Beaver Creek Drive, Powell
  • Services: Dog and cat boarding
  • Price: $30-$45+ per day (dogs); $21 per day (cats)
  • Location: 10629 Lexington Drive
  • Services: Dog boarding, dog sitting, doggie daycare, walks
  • Price: $35+ per day (boarding); $21-$45+ additional services
  • Location: 410 W. Blount Ave.

Pet Sitters

Furry Friends Pet Sitting

  • Services: Pet care (dogs, cats, birds, fish, caged pets, exotic pets)
  • Price: $20-$30+
  • Contact: 865-637-4367 or furryfriendspetsitting.biz

Powell Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

Professional Pet Friends

Waggy Tails

  • Services: Pet sitting, overnights, visits, dog walking
  • Price: $20-$31 (pet sitting); $70+ (overnights)
  • Contact: 865-235-1738 or waggytailsofknoxville.com

