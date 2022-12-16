ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Coffee, chicken, lobster: Downtown Knoxville food hall Marble City Market adds 3 vendors

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8rB9_0jkOFC5H00

Marble City Market has welcomed three new vendors, bringing additional variety to the downtown Knoxville food hall after a tumultuous first year.

ChickNSack is the latest addition. With a grand opening on Dec. 16, the Knoxville food-truck-turned-vendor will serve its famous fried chicken.

Reagan's Lobster Roll Shop opened Dec. 2 with a menu full of lobster, including the Maine Roll and the Reagan's Special, both priced at $22.95.

Downtown Knoxville's food hall:What we loved and what needs TLC after a wild first year

Hot Shot Coffee began serving fresh coffee, specialty coffee, pastries and sweet treats Dec. 12. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

These openings come after the owners of Smash City, Paul and Ashley Moody, took over Marble City Market management from Hospitality HQ in August. The Moodys told Knox News podcast The Scruffy Stuff they plan to make significant changes to the food hall over the coming year.

Marble City Market opened in Nov. 2021 at 333 W. Depot Ave.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished. Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations. The Biology Complex dated...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Chris Rock to perform in Knoxville during 2023 world tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February. The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Knoxville area housing, rental prices expected to rise in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 2022 was a hot housing market in Knoxville, with homes and rentals skyrocketing in price. “It was bound to decelerate,” said Hancen Sale, Government Affairs and Policy Director for Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. Experts are predicting the market to return to a more normal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
LENOIR CITY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments

KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Huge development on West Blount approved by city council

In a split vote, the Knoxville City Council denied the appeal on a Board of Zoning Appeals’ approval of a huge apartment building proposed for 451 West Blount Avenue. The appeal, requested by Janice Tocher, was supported by neighboring homeowners who said the new building will violate several aspects of the South Waterfront codes, was approved without public input and will block views of the river for an entire block.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy