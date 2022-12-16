Coffee, chicken, lobster: Downtown Knoxville food hall Marble City Market adds 3 vendors

Marble City Market has welcomed three new vendors, bringing additional variety to the downtown Knoxville food hall after a tumultuous first year.

ChickNSack is the latest addition. With a grand opening on Dec. 16, the Knoxville food-truck-turned-vendor will serve its famous fried chicken.

Reagan's Lobster Roll Shop opened Dec. 2 with a menu full of lobster, including the Maine Roll and the Reagan's Special, both priced at $22.95.

Downtown Knoxville's food hall:What we loved and what needs TLC after a wild first year

Hot Shot Coffee began serving fresh coffee, specialty coffee, pastries and sweet treats Dec. 12. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

These openings come after the owners of Smash City, Paul and Ashley Moody, took over Marble City Market management from Hospitality HQ in August. The Moodys told Knox News podcast The Scruffy Stuff they plan to make significant changes to the food hall over the coming year.

Marble City Market opened in Nov. 2021 at 333 W. Depot Ave.