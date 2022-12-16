ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested

By Latrisha Parker
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtdbd_0jkODq1P00

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La . ( KTVE/KARD )– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim.

According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Carlton Dawson. The victim stated that Dawson allegedly strangled her around the neck with one arm, causing her to struggle to breathe.

19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect

Officers then made contact with Dawson on Arkansas Road in West Monroe and he admitted to grabbing the victim around the neck with one arm after she grabbed him by his shirt as he attempted to leave IHOP. Officers placed Dawson under arrest and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Center. While he was being booked, deputies found one bag containing methamphetamine in his right sock.

Dawson was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery-Stangulation, Contraband Defined, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $12,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands West Monroe man in jail for drug and gun offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:35 PM, on December 19, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Glenwood Drive. Once officers walked toward the car, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man leads police on high-speed chase after being questioned for shoplifting, authorities say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Around 7:38 PM, on December 18, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Constitution Drive. Officers observed 40-year-old John Snell allegedly selecting several pieces of clothing off the shelves, placing them underneath his jacket. According to the police, Snell exited the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swartz house fire destroys family home

SWARTZ, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is investigating a destructive house fire that happened near Quail Ridge Rd. on Dec. 19, 2022. Ouachita Parish Fire Investigator Dusty Harris says the house fire appears to have been accidental when the residents were away. This is an ongoing investigation...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are investigating […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Ruston man sentenced to prison for threatening Congress member

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release. The conviction stems from an incident that happened on...
RUSTON, LA
WGNO

WGNO

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy