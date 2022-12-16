Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La . ( KTVE/KARD )– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim.

According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Carlton Dawson. The victim stated that Dawson allegedly strangled her around the neck with one arm, causing her to struggle to breathe.

Officers then made contact with Dawson on Arkansas Road in West Monroe and he admitted to grabbing the victim around the neck with one arm after she grabbed him by his shirt as he attempted to leave IHOP. Officers placed Dawson under arrest and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Center. While he was being booked, deputies found one bag containing methamphetamine in his right sock.

Dawson was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery-Stangulation, Contraband Defined, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $12,000.

