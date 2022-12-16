BFHD says bird flu spreading to humans is ‘extremely rare’

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A case of avian influenza, or bird flu, in a large commercial flock from a local company is suspected to be the first found in Washington.

The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) confirmed they are investigating the situation.

This commercial case could be serious for the company, but it poses almost no risk to people.

“We have seen cases of avian influenza off and on over several years, within wild birds in Washington state as well as backyard flocks. This is the first time it’s happened in Washington state in a situation like this,” said Heather Hill, a public health nurse with the BFHD.

The Department of Agriculture wrote there were high numbers of sudden deaths. This affected chickens in a single barn at a commercial farm. This prompted an investigation for bird flu. It came back that the results were ‘presumptive positive’ until a confirmed report comes back later this week.

“When a large commercial operation is dealing with avian influenza, they do not send their products to market at that point. All the products will be withheld from the market and it won’t be entering the food chain that way,” said Hill.

She said if you cook your food, there’s no risk of getting bird flu through consuming products from the store.

“When you cook your meat to the correct temperature, which is 165 degrees, when you cook your eggs, well done, not runny, then that does kill the virus and it is safe to eat,” Hill said.

According to the health district, the affected area has been quarantined. Rapid and humane euthanization took place for the sick birds.

They included that the owner of the company is highly involved, making sure all employees are safe and healthy.

Health officials are saying that while there is a risk to anyone that comes in the contact range of an avian influenza spread, however, it’s extremely rare for humans to catch it. Hill said there has only been one reported case of a person getting bird flu in the U.S.

“There is a risk but it is extremely, extremely low and we really encourage workers in a situation like this to honestly take all the precautions you can,” said Hill.

The symptoms of avian influenza are identical to the symptoms of seasonal influenza, according to Hill.

While it might not be life-threatening for all people, in the cases of bird flu, the only thing to do to prevent further spread is euthanization.

“We were asking the public, don’t touch dead birds,” said Hill.

Heather Hill also wanted to give a message to waterfowl hunters, because she said the district is still finding cases of avian influenza in wild birds. She said to wear gloves, keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth, and be cautious about handling and disposing of them.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.