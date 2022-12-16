Read full article on original website
Related
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
Stimulus update: Direct child tax credit payment worth up to $3,600 could be sent out under new proposal
A child tax credit payment could see an increase if Congress takes action to enact its expanded form.
Biden administration awards $36 billion to save the pensions of 357,000 union workers
The Biden administration awarded $36 billion Thursday to prevent cuts to the pensions of roughly 357,000 union workers and retirees. It's the largest federal award of its kind, according to the White House.
Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning.
Puerto Rico independence vote bill passes U.S. House
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate.
White House calls vaccine mandate reversal 'mistake' but won't promise NDAA veto
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say Wednesday if President Joe Biden would veto the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 after lawmakers included a provision that would repeal the administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
KOIN 6 News
Washington senators announce $300 million in funding for fisheries
After enduring years of challenges in fish harvesting, fishing families in Washington state are receiving additional help from the federal government.
Comments / 1