ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47R76R_0jkOCWNw00

(Update: Friday last day before winter break)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage.

The raw sewage backed up in the first-floor north wing of the two-story building, affecting several classrooms, restrooms and shops on that side of the building, school district Communications Director Jason Carr said.

As a result, school was canceled for Friday, though all extracurricular activities, including choir and basketball, will continue as scheduled, Carr said.

Pioneer Alternative School also will operate as usual, he said, as will other schools in the district.

Actually, Crook County High students just get to start winter break a day earlier than everyone else, which also gives crews more time to perform any needed cleanup before classes resume in the new year.

The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

Related
kbnd.com

Crook County Concerned About Trail Plans

PRINEVILLE, OR -- A U.S. Forest Service proposal to build up to 52 miles of trails in Lemon Gulch, northeast of Prineville, is drawing more criticism from some in the area. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford and the other Commissioners sent an 11-page letter on Monday, expressing concern with how the plan was developed. “We believe that there could’ve been a lot more outreach to the permittee holders, the neighbors. I think the other aspect of it is, there’s quite a few things we’ve found that don’t match up with the Forest Service’s own plan,” Crawford told KBND News.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend appeals $30K Oregon DEQ fine over effluent limit, monitoring violations

The city of Bend is appealing a $30,333 penalty levied early last month by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for violating effluent limits and monitoring requirements over a three-year period at its wastewater treatment plant on McGrath Road. The post City of Bend appeals $30K Oregon DEQ fine over effluent limit, monitoring violations appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend City Public Works shares policies on sidewalk snow removal amid lingering icy issues

Winter officially arrives Wednesday, but winter weather came early for the High Desert. With temperatures rising above and falling below freezing, snowy, icy sidewalks have been a challenge, especially on shaded side streets in neighborhoods, making them challenging to walk -- and clear. The post Bend City Public Works shares policies on sidewalk snow removal amid lingering icy issues appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Shelters Operating At Capacity In Early Winter

BEND, OR -- Winter is just getting started and Central Oregon’s homeless shelters are already operating at or near capacity. Shepherd’s House Emergency Services Director John Lodise says The Lighthouse Center in Bend opens additional space in the day-use area to get more people inside overnight, when its 110 beds fill up. "We don’t want people to be out in the cold and risk their lives in what can be sometimes deadly cold weather. So, we want to do whatever we can to bring people inside and keep them safe," Lodise said. "So, the other night, we had 138 people total in the building here, and we had 28 people in the building in Redmond," he told KBND News Friday, "So that’s 166 people that we were putting up."
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Holiday Lights: Sarah Drive has special display

Another edition of Holiday Lights features a display on Sarah Drive in southeast Bend. Be sure to enter our Holiday Lights Photo Contest and check out the photo album of special displays, under the Share tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers. The post Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?

If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Fatal Crash Closes Highway 97 In Redmond

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 97 at Yew Avenue, Monday night. They’ve determined the driver of a semi stopped on the northbound shoulder and got out of the truck. For an unknown reason, he tried to cross the highway, and was struck and killed in the southbound slow lane at about 7 p.m. There are no crosswalks, the area is not well-lit and the speed limit is 50 miles an hour.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders

On the second leg of his three-day trip through Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) toured a new low-barrier homeless shelter in Bend Tuesday, one of the numerous facilities the Legislature funded across the state in recent years. The post New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police on the hunt for DUII drivers over the holidays, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers. The post Bend Police on the hunt for DUII drivers over the holidays, with more grant-funded patrols on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office talk cold cases in

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office detective division there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. Deschutes County Sheriff Office Sergeant, Public Information Officer Jason Wall explains what defines a cold case. "It The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office talk cold cases in appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Drive-thru and drop off at BPRD’s Holiday Food Drive

A drive-thru holiday food drive on Saturday helped stock the NeighborImpact Food Bank. For the third year Bend Park and Recreation District set up an easy drive-thru option for those wishing to spread the holiday cheer. For years the district collected food in those blue barrels, but the pandemic cause...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here are most-needed donations for Central Oregon nonprofits right now

The holidays are a great time of year to donate, and many people do. While giving toys, Christmas trees and clothing are all appreciated and welcomed, Bethlehem Inn says some other items need more priority. Gwenn Wysling, executive director of Bethlehem Inn, told us these are the donations the inn...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs

Unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in November, continuing a trend which began in August, with local job losses concentrated in construction and leisure and hospitality, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday. The post Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy