First Alert Forecast: Quiet through Thursday, then bitter cold, snow and wind arrive in WNY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The next 24-48 hours will be fairly uneventful. In fact, winter arrives on Wednesday, and we’ll welcome it in with some sun and temperatures above freezing. Thursday will also be fairly mild with a few rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers are possible south, but we won’t see anything accumulating. Rain picks up Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures likely rising into the lower 40s early Friday morning. Our temperatures will plunge into the 20s and even teens by Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll have a flash freeze as water on roads quickly ices over. To add to this, we’ll likely see a few inches of accumulating snow on top of that ice. The roads on Friday afternoon and evening will be quite icy and slick. Winds will be picking up quickly, with some damaging gusts possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Yellow Alert goes into effect for Friday and Saturday, travel will become tricky, if not dangerous at times. The lake effect machine begins to crank, with heavy lake effect snow west of Rochester, compliments of Lake Erie.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
First Alert Weather: After quiet weather, a storm is coming Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The weather will be uneventful on Tuesday and some of Thursday before things go downhill later into Thursday into Friday. A large storm system will develop west of Rochester in the next couple of days. It will bring some rain, or a brief mix of rain, into the region for Thursday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Minor snow accumulation on Monday and significant storm on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breezy and cold with flurries are in store for Monday morning. We’re watching some lake effect snow moving south in the afternoon into the evening hours off of Lake Ontario. This may bring a coating to an inch of snow and a few slick roads for the evening commute.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
Motorist advisory: Parts of I-490, I-590 closed Tuesday
ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced. Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue. There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490...
State is encouraging people to explore trails on New Year’s Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is encouraging people to use its trails on New Year’s Day. It’s part of the 12th First Day Hikes program. There are trails of all different lengths and some are volunteer-led. Here are some trails around the Rochester region and contact info.
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
UPDATING ALL DAY: Closings as freezing rain turns to ice on the roads, up to two inches of snow expected today
UPDATE: WELLSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CANCELLED TODAY. School busses were delayed this morning because of the freezing rain and quick build up of ice that started on the roads around 7:30 a.m. Local Closures. Bolivar-Richburg Central School closed and Wellsville Elementary School closed. Students ARE in class in the Wellsville Middle...
Good Question: Why is the 7-Eleven on Monroe Ave. boarded up?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”
Rochester’s gas prices fall for another week as gas tax relief could end soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester has dropped for the fifth week in a row but it’s not dropping as much as the national average. Local gas prices ended the week at $3.57 per gallon, a 7 cent drop from the previous week. In the weeks before that, prices dropped by 6 cents, 2 cents, 6 cents, then 2 cents. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.
Run and walk at Fleet Feet brought out hundreds of Santas
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Santa Stampede took place on Sunday. The three-mile walk and run, which started at Fleet Feet at The Armory on Culver Road, brought out the Santa in everyone. Hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in their Santa suits and spread cheer on the streets...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
