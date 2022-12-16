Read full article on original website
Sandy Bispo
5d ago
it stinks like urine and feces down there no one living or working in the area shouldn't subjected to that air boren danger. also I happen to know that many homeless people are on drugs and or alcohol and don't want to pay for rent and many have mental health issues. I do believe that police should watch for drug dealers going through there.
Reply(1)
7
wolf hybrid
5d ago
The federal government should consider handling the multitude of issues that are wrong with it instead of telling local governments what they can and can’t do.
Reply
2
Artist16maj
5d ago
Am I my brother's KEEPER, SHOULD BE WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT, HELP THESE POOR PEOPLE 🛑 STOP PUTTING THEM DOWN!!!
Reply(2)
5
Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Shipping container homeless shelter plan approved by Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Refurbished shipping containers will be turned into shelter units in the City of Phoenix after the Council approved a plan on Wednesday. The $3 million contract with Steel & Spark LLC will create private units on a city-owned lot near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road that will house 80 individuals or family units in ‘X’ shape pods of four 40-foot-tall containers.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Residents are losing their mobile homes, and Phoenix isn't doing enough to help
Families displaced from mobile home parks want the Phoenix City Council to listen to their predicament and at least try do something about it. But so far, city officials have taken the easy way out, saying they can’t and won’t interfere with private transactions. That’s not acceptable. The...
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Phoenix resumes cleanups of downtown homeless camp, gets people into shelter
Phoenix restarted cleanups of a large downtown homeless encampment on Friday, piloting a new protocol that some homeless advocates said is more humane and helping unhoused people get into shelters. The cleanup on Madison Street between 12th and 13th Avenues began at 7 a.m., just as the sun started to...
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain. “The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” it reads.
New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month
At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.
Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
