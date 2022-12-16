Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spreading Christmas cheer
OCONOMOWOC — For more than 15 years, Oconomowoc High School DECA students have come together in the spirit of giving back to children in need during the holidays. Since 2006, students have looked forward to continuing the well-honored “Adopt a School” tradition, providing every child in a Milwaukee-area elementary school with Christmas gifts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James S. Chermak
James S. Chermak of Oconomowoc passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 83. He was born on December 17, 1938, in Manitowoc, the son of Alvin and Catherine (nee MacKenzie) Chermak. On July 29, 1961, he married the former Elizabeth Bosshard in Whitewater. He...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judge agrees to dismiss three counts
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has dismissed three of six counts in a lawsuit a former Mequon couple filed in April of this year against the University School of Milwaukee after their two sons were not allowed to re-enroll for the 2021-22 school year. Craig and Kelly Robinson...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lisa Marshall
Lisa Marshall, 49, of Waukesha, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a year-long battle with breast cancer. Lisa Marshall was born on September 10, 1973, in Waukesha, the daughter of Darrell and Judy Marshall. She was a 1991 graduate of Waukesha South High School, where she...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald Pinchott, 66
After a short battle with bile duct of the liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), Ronald Pinchott passed away on December 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Ronald Frank Pinchott was born on October 26, 1956, to Frank and Rosemary (nee Ahles) Pinchott, in Rockford, Illinois. Ron was raised in Roscoe, IL. He attended St. Peters Elementary School in South Beloit and graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WLFD chief sends memo addressing leadership complaints
OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023. This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald V. Sierpinski
July 27, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2022. Donald V. Sierpinski, 84, of Eagle, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Linden Court in Waukesha. Don was born on July 27, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of Victor and Emilie (Kadau) Sierpinski. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and after his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Krohn on June 11, 1966 at St. Thomas Church in Milwaukee. Don and Rose were blessed with three loving daughters, Heidi, Dawn and Gretchen. The couple would spend the first 12 years of their marriage in the Milwaukee area and eventually moved out to Eagle in August of 1978. Don worked in a few different capacities during his working career, he spent many years at the A. O. Smith Corporation as a Computer Operator and also a Steelworker retiring in 1997. For leisure, Don enjoyed working in his garden, studying history, and exercising at the local YMCA. He was also fascinated by trains and enjoyed photographing and making albums of all the different trains he found interesting. Don was locally famous for sharing his tomato harvest with his friends and neighbors and he gifted countless tomatoes to many people over the years. He was also an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra where he served as the custodian for a good number of years. One of Don’s ministries at church was to collect and turn in aluminum cans and then donate the proceeds to the church. A task he enjoyed and was dedicated to. Don was a kind and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opens in Mequon
MEQUON - A new health care option is available for those living and working in and around Mequon. Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opened at 1340 W. Towne Square Road last week and will offer a range of services that include urgent care, primary care and more, according to a press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lights, lights and more lights at Enchantment in the Park
WEST BEND — The Enchantment in the Park holiday lights event continued this past weekend at Regner Park. People of all ages came dressed in layers to brave the cold temperature and new fallen snow on Saturday evening. The event featured horse carriage rides, roaring fires, roasting marshmallows, dancing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford finishes kayak launch in the Mill Pond
HARTFORD — Hartford Administration announced Monday that the kayak launch on the north wall of the Mill Pond was completed last week, along with the dredging of the Rotary Park area, as part of the City's Centennial Park project. The entire area has now been flooded, completing work for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carol Butler
Carol Butler was born on September 23, 1963, and born to eternal life on December 15, 2022, at the age of 59 years old. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Butler, of over 39 years. She was dear mother to Joseph (Sarah) Butler and Sarah Butler; grandmother to Aireanna. She was beloved daughter of Paul Fechter Jr. and Eva Fechter. She is also survived by sister Jane Fechter and brothers Paulie Fechter, Bill Fechter, Kevin (Cion) Fechter, Brian Fechter, and so many other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Corners of Brookfield hosts lighting of the Menorah Ice Sculpture
BROOKFIELD — Despite the cold, breezy weather, many in the local Jewish community came out to The Corners of Brookfield to watch the lighting of the Menorah Ice Sculpture. The ice sculpture was carved by Art Below Zero. About a hundred people came out to The Corners, 20111 W....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slesar Glass and Door Professionals changes name to Door & Glass Professionals
WEST BEND — Slesar Glass and Door Professionals in West Bend announced Tuesday that it has changed its name to Door & Glass Professionals effective Jan. 3, 2023. “For the past two years we have operated under two names that focus on two different products and services and we felt that now is the best time to let our customers know that we offer more than just glass and glazing services and that we also offer residential and commercial door services,” said company President Joshua Haas. “The new name reflects the approach to offer more products and services to our customers, while continuing to offer great customer service.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tosa man allegedly stole $134,000 from Waukesha business over years
WAUKESHA — A Wauwatosa man is due in court Jan. 5 to answer charges alleging he stole more than $134,000 from the company he worked at over seven years, using company credit cards to pay personal expenses. Jonathan Morris, 68, was charged Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kaitlin Ann Meyer
Nov. 1, 1984 - Dec. 16, 2022. Our beautiful Kaitlin entered heaven on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 38 years. She was the most precious daughter of Barb and Kent Olstad. Beloved sister of Jennifer (Brad) Bacik and Lindsey Meyer. Dear aunt of Lyla and Cami Bacik and “Ol’ Kait” to Manny and Amara. Kaitlin is also loved and survived by her grandpa, Paul Good; many aunts and uncles, Paul (Susie), Patty (Jay), Greg (Barb), Tom (Sue), Kris (Allen) and Kim (Nic); and cousins, Fritz (Ashley), Eric (Lindsay), Hans, Kyle, Sarah (Bill), Dylan, Jack, Abby, Michael (Angie), Christopher (Martine), Elliot, Wesley, Julian, Mikhail and Morgan. Kait is also survived by family in Switzerland; her father Bill Meyer; and her adored Zoey.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Anthony ‘Tony’ P. Trevino
June 7, 1976 - Dec. 17, 2022. Anthony “Tony” P. Trevino of Waukesha died unexpectedly December 17, 2022, at age 46. He was born in Waukesha on June 7, 1976, the son of Victor and Carol (nee Hinkley) Trevino and grew up in the North Prairie area. Survived...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Gov. Evers talks trains, tax cuts and TikTok
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn't ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Evers sat down for an interview with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kelling announces candidacy for West Bend mayor
WEST BEND — Washington County supervisor and West Bend resident Denis Kelling announced he will run for mayor of West Bend in the April 4, 2023 general election, on Tuesday. “With Mayor Jenkins’ announcement of non-candidacy, and after much thought and prayer with family and supporters, I am announcing my run for Mayor of the City of West Bend,” said Kelling, in a release. “With my experience and connections from throughout the community, I am confident I can continue the great progress we’re on while still holding true to our conservative principals.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amy Lynn Miller, 40
Amy Lynn Miller of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in a tragic car accident at the age of 40. She was born in Milwaukee on May 19, 1982, graduated from Grafton High School in 2000, and earned her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. During her time in college, she met her best friend and love, Luke Miller, who she married on June 4, 2005. Together they had three adorable children, Madison, Sawyer, and Owen, who not only became the center of her world as a mother, but also her true passion and purpose in life. Her detailed nature, strong personality, and enormous heart created the perfect world for her family to thrive. She was the type of mother that made motherhood look easy, despite the fact that we all know it is not. She was an ultra-communicator who could organize, plan, and fulfill life in a way that you had to see to believe.
